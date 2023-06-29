Composer Nilesh Ahuja releases new single

In the realm of entertainment, composer Nilesh Ahuja has emerged as a rising star, captivating the hearts of millions with his sensational hit, Thoda Thoda Pyaar Tumse. This mesmerising track not only featured the enchanting chemistry of Bollywood actors Siddharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma but was also beautifully brought to life by the talented singer Stebin Ben. Now, Ahuja is ready to stun the world once again with his latest endeavour, his debut as a singer in the new single, Tumhe Chahte Hai.

With Thoda Thoda Pyaar Tumse, Ahuja demonstrated his exceptional talent as a music composer, skillfully bringing together a stellar cast. The song swiftly became an instant hit, receiving widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The composer's ability to seamlessly blend catchy melodies with heart-touching lyrics struck a deep chord with listeners, propelling him into the spotlight. Now, with Tumhe Chahte Hai, he promises to deliver yet another musical masterpiece, combining melodious tunes, poignant lyrics, and his own emotive voice.

Tumhe Chahte Hai is a reflection of Ahuja's passion for storytelling and his innate ability to evoke a myriad of emotions through his performances. Not only does Nilesh lend his soulful voice to the song, but he also makes a captivating appearance in its music video, showcasing his artistic prowess and determination to push boundaries in the industry. This highly anticipated project highlights his versatility and unwavering commitment to excellence as he steps into new territory and embraces the challenges that come with it. His seamless transition from music production to singing is a testament to his talent and relentless pursuit of artistic growth.

In discussing his new song, Nilesh shares, "It was a fantastic experience creating this song. I haven't appeared in a music video for a long time, and Tumhe Chahte Hai holds a special place in my heart. It's one of my favourite compositions, exuding a romantic and energetic vibe. We incorporated live instruments such as the electric guitar to infuse a rockish essence, while the flute maintains the quintessential Indian melody." Nilesh has composed the song, and the lyrics are penned by the talented Kumaar Paaji. Tumhe Chahte Hai is released by 121 Db Records and Siddharth Khosla and directed by Honey Rai, featuring the mesmerising presence of Mrinmai Kolwalkar.

Looking ahead, Nilesh Ahuja has an exciting lineup of future projects, including several music videos with Zee Music and other labels, as well as collaborations with different artists for upcoming singles. With hopes high for the success of Tumhe Chahte Hai and his other endeavours, Ahuja continues to showcase his unwavering passion for music, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.