EXCL: Singer KS Chithra opens up on her upcoming projects, why devotional songs are her forte and more

A lot of things have changed since singer KS Chithra sang Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan/Pudhu Vellai Mazhai in the 1992 Mani Ratnam masterpiece Roja. AR Rahman, who debuted as a music director with the film, has become one of the biggest names in the global music industry. Mani Ratnam has catapulted to national fame. What remained unchanged, however, is the freshness in the voice of KS Chithra. It still feels like the embrace of the first ray of sun on a chilly winter morning. Be it the seductive Raat Ka Nasha from Asoka (2001) to the deifying Veera Raja Veera from the recent hit Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), her versatility leaves us in awe. 44 years of playback singing and over 25,000 songs later, she still continues to redefine herself with every project.

Ahead of her concert at Phoenix Marketcity, we caught up with her in Bengaluru recently and realised she is as pure a soul as her voice suggests. With a smile on her face and natural sweetness in her voice, the Nightingale of South India opened up to us about her creative bond with legendary composers like Ilaiyaraaja, her upcoming projects and why she considers devotional songs as her forte. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about your relationship with Bengaluru?

It is always a pleasure to be in Bengaluru. There are a lot of music lovers here. I get a lot of respect whenever I come to this city. So, I always feel very happy and thrilled to perform in Bengaluru.

Your song in Ponniyin Selvan: II, Veera Raja Veera, has been a huge hit. How was the experience of recording it?

I first met AR Rahman ji when I was singing for Ilaiyaraaja sir. I was in the initial days of my career and he used to play the keyboard then. From the time I worked with him on his very first film as a composer (in Roja), I have seen AR Rahman ji respect his singers and musicians a lot. He is very down to earth and a workaholic! He gives a lot of freedom to the singers — it’s like he will hand you the core thread of a song and then you can develop it according to your will. I had the same experience while recording Veera Raja Veera. I always like working for him — he is like a younger brother to me.

Since you spoke about AR Rahman, can you also tell us about your working experience with some other stalwarts of the South Indian music industries like Hamsalekha, Ilaiyaraaja and MM Keeravani?

It is very rare for a composer to be a lyricist as well. But Hamsalekha sir handles both with equal perfection. Just like Salil Chowdhury, Hamsalekha sir has an unique style of his own.

Ilaiyaraaja sir is my mahaguru, I started my career singing his compositions in Tamil films. I have sung so many songs for him but each of them felt like an experiment — or rather an exam! He has not only made me sing in different genres but has also made me adapt to different styles.



I was so thrilled when I came to know that Keeravani sir has won the Oscar. Since the time he used to be an assistant with K Chakravarthi sir, I have been working with Keeravani sir. His songs have this quality of being absolutely appropriate to the situations they are composed for — you can almost visualise the picturisation when you are listening to his songs! I almost learnt Telugu through his songs — he is one of the most important pillars of my singing career in Telugu.

You have worked across music industries in India. Have you ever felt any difference working in North Indian music industries as compared to South Indian music industries?

I did not feel much difference while singing but the work culture is a bit different. In Chennai, we start our recordings at seven in the morning. Apart from a few recordings with AR Rahman sir, I usually wrap up my recordings by 9 pm in Chennai. But when I record in Mumbai, the work starts only after 12 pm and it usually continues till late at night.

You also sing a lot of devotional songs. What inspired you to get into the genre?

I am essentially a God-fearing person (laughs). Even in my personal life, I do a lot of vrathams and I am very much into spirituality. I have always loved singing devotional songs — in fact, I think that is my forte.

You have also started to teach music now. How does that feel?

My initial ambition in life was to become a teacher; both my parents were teachers and I have grown up seeing them. But then I got opportunities to sing for films and started working there. Now that I am teaching music, it seems that my wish is fulfilled!

What are some of your upcoming projects?

Under my own label called Audiotracs, I will be doing a lot more devotional songs, ghazals and the likes. I will also be releasing some singles, details of which will be out soon. I am also on two reality show shoots — one in Kochi and the other in Chennai. Then I am leaving for the US. I have two concerts there — one in Sacramento and the other one in Philadelphia.

Quick Four with KS Chitra

Favourite genre?

Melody

Favourite raga?

Anandabhairavi

Favourite song of yours?

Kehna Hi Kya/Kannalane

Favourite singers?

Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and SP Balasubrahmanyam

