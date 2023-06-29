Madonna rushed to NYC hospital after being unresponsive due to bacterial infection

American singer Madonna was hospitalised and spent a night in ICU after developing a bacterial infection. Now, as per the latest update by a renowned agency, the Like A Virgin popstar has been rushed to a hospital in NYC after being unresponsive. Her manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram last night and confirmed the health scare.

His post read, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for the rescheduled shows.”

Also read: Madonna shares funny video offering her Manhattan apartment to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Reacting to this statement, Rita Wilson, the Sleepless in Seattle star, wished for Madonna's speedy recovery in the comment section. Australian actress Isla Fisher penned, “Sending her so much love from us,” while Phoenix Rising star Evan Rachel Wood dropped heart emojis.

Also read: Pop icon Madonna shares bizarre bathtub video about Coronavirus

Madonna was in the news earlier this month after her track, Vulgar, with the English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was released. The two worked on the song together and it came out one week after Madonna's collab with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for Popular.