Beat Blasters’ new album is about hope 

Eight years after forming their band, city-based percussion group Beat Blasters has finally launched their much-awaited debut album, Hope. Drummer Himadri Sekhar Das, aka Appu, loves creating new percussion compositions, and to achieve that, his band members Ranit Das, Chiranjit Chakraborty, Ritam Gayen, Shubhodeep Chowdhury and Namit Bajoria have been great pillars of support. We speak to Himadri to know more about the new album, the tracks and more.

Tell us about your debut album and the tracks.

Our debut album Hope consists of four music pieces, Furaha, Heaven, Prayer and Laser Beat. The main purpose of this album is to spread positivity. However, this album represents more than that. It signifies a portrayal of new hope, where the drummers and drum percussion instruments are the foundation of the entire album. Thus, a complete album has been created, with the tagline ‘Drummers can be the frontmen’.

What is the inspiration behind the tracks?

Honestly, world music inspired us. We created this album by imitating various melodious and powerful instruments.

How different are the tracks from each other?

The first track Furaha represents a positive and important aspect of Swahili culture, highlighting the importance of joy and happiness in leading a fulfilling life. We wanted to start the album with joy and since music is synonymous with it, we hope that people will be filled with joy when they listen to this music piece. We have used a Balafon and mini wooden marimba in this composition. It has a pattern of 68 beats, which have Indian-style pattern that we have combined with African instrument.

The concept of Heaven represents hope or aspiration for many people, as a place or state of being where they can experience ultimate fulfilment and happiness. We have used a steel drum in this composition, which has a very sweet tune. The moment you listen to this tune, it creates a feeling of euphoria in your mind.

The Prayer will help build concentration just like meditation. Here, we have tried to blend the Swiss and Indian instruments.

In the final track, Laser Beat, the music incorporates electronic or futuristic sounds and beats, with the use of laser sound effects. It could also refer to a specific musical genre or sub-genre. We have used acoustic drums, bongo, side drum, timbales, roto and percussions in this composition. It is a completely rhythmic composition on top of instrumental music.

Beat Blasters in action

What can the audience expect from the album?

I don’t know if an album like this has been released before, but to the best of my knowledge, the idea of an album where such unique instruments can be heard together is something we have initiated.

Are any upcoming shows/tracks/albums lined up?

In the upcoming days, there are many shows lined up. We organise a concert every year, and we have already started planning for that one so that we can perform before Durga Puja. In addition to that, each music piece has been released on audio platforms, and we will release videos for each of the music pieces as well.