Unlocking the depths: Tsumyoki's soul-baring journey through 'A Message From the Moon' 

Imagine a vast canvas of boundless prospects, where the brushstrokes of music mingle with the lyrical hues of a poet’s soul. In this sacred space, the relationship between art, artiste, and art enthusiasts unfurls like a delicate dance of passion. In the enchanted domain where imagination takes flight and creativity knows no bounds, 21-year-old Goa-based musician, Nathan Joseph Mendes stepped into the spotlight. Embracing the mantle of his musical alter ego, Tsumyoki, he essayed on a transformative journey, culminating in the creation of his inaugural piece — an album of sense, aptly titled A Message From the Moon.

Each song is a portal into a different facet of Tsumyoki’s existence. From the tender strains that capture the essence of growth, gently unfurling a blossoming flower, to the haunting refrains that resonate with the ache of separation, every note is imbued with raw emotion. The album echoes grief, and solace to wounded hearts while celebrating the myriad shades of human connection. Tsumyoki pondered and questioned whether his compositions truly mirrored his artistic identity. Within the narrative arc of the album, he unveils a symbiotic relationship between the moon and the sun, metaphorical embodiments of himself and the person who uplifts and inspires him. As he basks in the gentle glow of the metaphorical sun’s rays, he acknowledges the transformative power it bestows upon him. The sun’s radiant beams illuminate his path, casting a luminous spotlight upon his artistry and infusing him with a profound sense of beauty and pursuit. “In this debut album, I experimented with different genres to finally discover my voice. This has been a journey for the past three years. It’s like you growing as an artiste — thinking if the songs represent yourself fairly.

The album is a story about the relationship between the moon and the sun — the moon, being me and the sun being the person who makes me shine. The sun’s rays shine and bounce off me, making me visible and look beautiful. The album is me thanking the sun for making me who I am today,” he tells us. To break down his discography as a whole, would mean to learn that Tsumyoki dismantles societal taboos and misconceptions. He offers an empathetic lens through which we may view mental health. His music serves as a conduit for connection, a lifeline of solace for those who may be silently navigating their emotional turbulence. In the vulnerability of his lyrics and the haunting melodies that entwine with the listener’s soul, he fosters a sense of understanding, breeding a dialogue that challenges the stigmas surrounding the psyche. While sorrow and loss may permeate his compositions, Tsumyoki’s music also carries a ray of hope — the indomitable strength of the human spirit and the healing power of artistic expression. As he reveals, in the wake of a devastating loss, he mourned the tragic passing of a dear friend to the dark depths of suicide.

“The loss of my friend propelled me to confront the fragility of the human mind, to delve into the depths of emotions that often go unseen,” he shares, adding, “Though the pain lingers, my music also car ries a message of hope.” Tsumyoki reveals his indefatigable loyalty to creating music that serves as a lifeline for those in need. “I yearn for my songs to become a refuge, the first thing my listeners turn to when they feel alone and overcome by sadness,” he tells us, adding, “When someone listens to my music and finds solace in it, knowing they are not alone in their struggles, it becomes a powerful bond. It reminds us all that we are interconnected, that our emotions are shared, and that there is strength in unity.” In the shadowed recesses of his past, the artiste carries the weight of a childhood marked by parental discord — a soul caught amidst the tempest of his parents’ strife.

Recalling the poignant chapter of his life, he reveals the toll it took on him. “The echoes of my parents’ fights reverberated through the corridors of my childhood. I wish I hadn’t gone through it,” he shares, his voice tinged with dismay. Yet, amid his reflections, a resolute understanding emerges — a realisation that his journey through darkness bestowed upon him a unique gift. “Though the pain of those turbulent times weighs upon me, I have come to recognise the impact they had on my expression, ” Tsumyoki muses. “If it were not for those struggles, those emotional depths I traversed as a child, I may not have the wellspring of emotions that infuse my music with authenticity. While a part of me wishes I had been spared the anguish of my broken family, I also realise that my journey through darkness has shaped me into the artiste I am today,” he confides, his voice laced with a mix of grief and resolve. A Message From the Moon is streaming on Spotify and YouTube.

