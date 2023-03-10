Shriram Alluri taking his music beyond barriers

City-based independent artiste Shriram Alluri, known by his stage name, Alluri, is committed to fostering Telugu music on an international level. The artiste blends elements of rock, indie, and traditional Telugu music. His upcoming yet-to-be-titled third album was recorded in the UK, with the much-loved English indie rock band, Razorlight’s drummer Andy Burrows.

After his previous albums, Man of Truth and O Katha: Tales of This Telugu Man, he is pushing the boundaries of his own musical style even further and continues to designate himself as a creative force in the world of music. Exploring new creative possibilities of his musical style, he sings in his native tongue on global platforms to showcase the rich musical heritage of India to a wider audience. The third album will be as multilingual as it sounds exciting. It is interesting to see how musicians blend different languages and melodic styles to create something new and unique. Alluri will be including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil and English in his forthcoming album, as he says that it will make his music accessible to a wider audience across India and beyond.

Passionate about promoting Indian music and culture, he shares, “Initially, I was interested in Western classical instruments like violin and piano, but later I didn’t feel connected.” The artiste’s early musical influences and how they helped him begin his journey in music stem from rock and roll riffs of the 60s and 70s. Inspired to start playing the guitar, Alluri is not surprised that it initially played a somewhat vital role in developing his musical career. “I used the guitar as a means to sing similar songs to myself,” he says.

The artiste enjoys a culture where music has its own identity. This could refer to the unique musical heritage of India, which has a rich and diverse range of styles and genres. It could also refer to the vibrant independent music scene that has emerged in India in recent years, with many talents breaking through and gaining recognition on their own terms.

Having a strong and distinct musical identity is important for him as it helps his music stand out from others and connect with his audience on a deeper level. Alluri values this cultural identity and is inspired by it in his own music.

Interestingly, a sense of internal reflection led him to start writing songs in Telugu, his native language, soon after releasing his first original English album, Man of Truth. A deeply introspective artiste who is committed to exploring his own personal experiences and emotions through music, Alluri wanted his regional voice to spread even beyond. “I have always believed that art knows no barriers. I wanted to highlight the universal nature of music and its ability to transcend language and cultural barriers. I infuse a kernel of truth into my songs, to create something that is both authentic and relatable to my audience. This helps me to establish a deeper connection between myself and my listeners. I try to express myself simply but impactfully,” he tells us.



