Legendary musicians Hariharan and Aalok Shrivastav come together for Samjha To Kar  

The legendary vocalist Hariharan is all set to spin his magic once again with upcoming track Samjha To Kar, the motion poster of which has released today. Penned by acclaimed poet Aalok Shrivastav, the song has been composed Kshitij Tarey. The music video will be featured on the young and gorgeous actress Aksha Pardasany and is due to release on March 18th.

"I recently worked on this beautiful song named Samjha Toh Kar, penned by my dear friend Aalok. It is a soul touching number that invokes a deep sense of love. The string section of this number is a strong aspect that paired with Tabla lends an Indian touch to the track. I am looking forward to it's release later this week," shares Hariharan.

"I have been listening to Hariharan ji for over three decades now but this song finally brought the opportunity for me to collaborate with him. The singing by Hariharan is outstanding and brings the nostalgic feel of the musical era of 90s. Aksha very significantly portrays her emotions which completely justifies the lyrics, composition and singing of the song," expresses Aalok.