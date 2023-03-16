Rapper Paradox drops first track Perfy from his EP named The Unknown Letter

MTV Hustle showered heaps of success and fame on musician Paradox. Today, he has released his first song Perfy as a gesture towards his fans. The peppy number is a part of his latest EP- The Unknown Letter. He was recently seen giving a live performance on his unreleased track at Sunburn Festival, Delhi. As a part of the youngest and freshest rapping pack of India, his latest song lives up to expectations by creating a sound that is familiar yet unique simultaneously.

Paradox has blended different genres of music into a singular, seamless experience in his latest EP. The track challenges traditional ideas of what music should and can be by pushing the boundaries with his one-of-a-kind use of technology. The song makes butterflies flutter in your stomach and evokes a sense of having finally found a perfect match for yourself. The song, according to Paradox, is a culmination of years of hardwork and experimentation.

“The overwhelming response is unimaginable and I am still grasping all the love I have received from my fans. I am elated to release my EP in collaboration with Def Jam India,” shares Paradox.

Paradox was a runner-up in MTV Hustle and has immediately become a viral sensation in the digital world. His music videos from MTV Hustle days have racked up over a million views and he has already managed to gather over a million followers on his Instagram handle.