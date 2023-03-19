Musician Shefali Alvares charts out new EP titled Distorted Dystopia 

Shefali Alvares' voice resonates with almost every youngster as she has belted out numerous hits such as Subah Hone Na De and Badtameez Dil in the past. She is now back with her independent EP named Distorted Dystopia, that consists of three songs namely Tanhai, Badle Badle and Dil Bezubaan. The first track Tanhai has released already while the other two are expected to release in the coming weeks.

The EP captures an entirely new soundscape for Shefali that explores the rapidly rising genre of Synth-Pop and electronic fusion in South Asia. Each of the other two songs will release in the consecutive two weeks with lofi remixes.

"Music trends are changing rapidly with independent music taking the forefront. I feel it's my responsibility to extend my own style of music fo my audience, which culminates in my curated EP Distorted Dystopia. All three tracks are different from each other, and it was a beautiful experience to collaborate with amazing artists like Denny, Mandy Gill, and Anvita Dutt for 'Distorted Dystopia." Shefali expresses.