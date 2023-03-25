'I feel blessed and grateful,' British singer-songwriter RIKA on being signed by Warner Music India

The young and dynamic singer-songwriter RIKA became Warner Music India's first signed developing artiste, making her trip to the land of dreams inevitable. She was in Mumbai as we video-called her for a quick chat.

Our first impression of the artiste? The girl’s got spunk. Her icy pink hair and her dramatic eyeliner almost instantly got us hooked, which is coincidentally (or not) also the name of her latest song with international music producer Galantis.

With one of the biggest collaborations for an Indian-origin artiste under her credit, RIKA let us in on her contract with Warner Music India, her songwriting process, future stints and more...

What made you keep RIKA, short for Chandrika Darbari as your stage name?

I have been called Rika all my life as a nickname by my parents and my family, so it just felt right to use that as my stage name. I feel like RIKA and Chandrika are almost two different people. RIKA is fierce, confident, and a performer. But when the cameras stop flashing and I am actually quite shy.

You are half-Indian half-Serbian/Hungarian, and raised in the UK. How do you think that has influenced your music?

Being of mixed ancestry and growing up with these different cultures, I feel really lucky to have a vast amount of different sounds and sonic surrounding me. I feel like I soaked up all these amazing parts and kept them stored away in my subconscious, and they come out when I’m making my music.

You are Warner Music India's first signed developing artiste in India. What can we expect from this collaboration and how does it make you feel?

I feel blessed and grateful for the belief MD Jay Mehta and the Warner Music India team have in me to take this life-changing journey with them. They are a very exciting and innovative team to be working with.

You started out at a young age. How have you managed to keep up with the change in music trends owing to Instagram reels?

I personally believe that good music transcends trends. I feel it’s good if it can connect with people and they can relate to it, the music doesn’t have to sound ‘trendy’ to become popular. It’s all about how authentic it comes across and sounds.

At 16, you dedicated a song for peace in Syria. What are some of the other causes that you are dedicated to?

One of my first singles called No Need was written about bullying and my experience of being bullied when I was younger. My latest single HOOKED (Hot Stuff) is a song about women empowerment. It’s about knowing your power and strength as a girl and not needing anyone but yourself, even if others desire you. You have the choice.

In your last release, HOOKED, we see women of colour in the video. Tell us a little about conceptualising the song and what went into making it.

The song is all about female empowerment, and I felt it was key to show that any and all women can feel like Hot Stuff and can embody the feeling of being their most confident and sexy selves. It is a mood all women should have a right to. Everyone deserves to feel like their best and most desirable self.

Your style, in many ways, is 'gen-Z approved'. Given your part Indian roots, how do you incorporate Indian traditions into your style?

I love expressing myself through my clothes and my hair. I was obsessed with Barbies growing up and I loved the clothes they wore, so I'm super grateful to be able to grant my younger self’s wish of being able to dress like a doll. Fashion means a lot to me as it allows me to be expressive and show people who I am before even saying anything. I love incorporating parts of my Indian roots into my Western looks, whether that be in wearing a bindi, bangles or some henna.