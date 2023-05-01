Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen on vocals, tambourine during Spain show

Former first lady Michelle Obama joined singer Bruce Springsteen onstage during his Springsteen and E Street Band tour stop in Spain. During the show, Michelle jammed out with a tambourine and sang backing vocals during a performance of Glory Days. She was joined by actress Kate Capshaw and Springsteen's wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa, reports a media source.

Michelle's husband, Barack Obama, was seen smiling and encouraging his wife from the crowd during her surprise appearance. The performance of the song followed other classics such as Born in the U.S.A. and Born to Run.

Michelle and Barack's attendance at Springsteen's show in Spain took place after they joined the rocker and Steven Spielberg, Capshaw's husband, for a meal at Palace Hotel's Amar fish food restaurant the night before, as per a news source. They were also photographed walking around Barcelona and visiting the Moco Museum.