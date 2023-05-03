Adnan Sami gears up for his UK tour

Popular singer-music composer Adnan Sami is all prepared for the 'Big Arena' UK tour starting this August 2023, and the countdown has already started. It will begin on August 11 in Leeds, followed by a performance in his hometown, London on August 12, and wrap up in Birmingham on August 13. The tour promises to be a homecoming for the musical virtuoso.



Adnan Sami's love for the UK and its people became evident when he reminisced about his childhood memories in this place. He says, "The UK is always special to me because it’s like a homecoming. I have my childhood memories here, and so the love I get from the UK audiences has been extremely special! This time we have a completely brand new show with a whole new orchestra of brilliant musicians and so I’m really excited to perform for one of my favourite audiences in the world! I can’t wait to share the magic!”



Adnan Sami's UK tour will bring out the universal appeal of his music across all age groups and genres. Fans will be taken on an enchanting musical ride with his melodies, which are sure to touch their hearts and leave a lasting impression in their minds. All of Sami's past tours in the UK have been sell outs with record crowds. This time it will be a brand new 'never-seen-before' show with an audio and visual extravaganza.