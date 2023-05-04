Renowned mridangam artiste Karaikudi Mani no more 

In an unfortunate turn of events, Karaikudi R Mani, a renowned mridangam player who dominated the Carnatic music world for years passed away earlier today. His work and dedication to the craft left a lasting impression and pushed many others to follow his footsteps.

One of his most legendary performances in 1993, along with the late kanjira player G Harishankar revolutionized the role of the mridangam in Indian musicals. His sudden passing away has certainly left a dent in the industry and many have mourned his demise by offering condolences online.

“I am shattered, shocked and feeling terribly sad that our great legendary Maha Vidwan Karaikudi Mani sir is no more,” wrote Indian musician Ghatam GiridharUdupa.

Indian Percussionist Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri. Karaikudi Mani, who earned a special place for himself as a leading Mrudangam Vidwan of the current era. His passing away has left a big void in the world of percussion, Om Shanthi.”

Bharatanatyam Dancer Krithika Sivaswamys tweet read, “The legend mridangam mastero is no more! Om shanti Shri Karaikudi Mani sir. Your brilliance will be missed.”