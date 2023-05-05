Live concert, Sukham will feature A-grade artiste for All India Radio

Sound is an ageless entity that transcends timelines and traditions. Ranjani Sivakumar, an A-grade artiste for All India Radio (AIR), asserts that the classical arts have an incomparable capacity to renew old melodies. Despite their constant evolution, the art forms manage to maintain their fundamental essence. Sukham, the highly anticipated Carnatic music concert, is back for its second edition, and as the name suggests, is about ecstasy. However, what distinguishes it this time is its emphasis on closing the gap between boundaries, whether they be musical or cultural. The recital features herself on vocals, Ramaraju Dinakar on violin and Rama Krishna on mridangam. The former software engineer also adds that the event will foster a deeper appreciation of the rich cultural heritage that Carnatic music represents. “I feel that music, or any art for that matter, forms a beautiful bond between the observer, (in this case, the listener), and artiste. This connection is ephemeral. Boundaries are broken and minds meet for a fleeting moment. I find the concept of two disparate souls meeting beautiful,” she shares.

While Ranjani plays up the aesthetics of sound, the listeners will embark on an enlightening pilgrimage. From the soulful notes of Dwijavanti to the haunting melodies of Mohanam, the artiste has an extensive range of ragas in her arsenal. With each rendition, her voice will be painting a vivid picture of dreamy soundscapes. This is not the first occasion where she will be leading us on a mesmerising choral journey. Her distinct and emotive voice has graced the soundtracks of several popular films, including the critically acclaimed Pelli Choopulu, the quirky romance Mental Madilo, and the action thriller Thippara Meesam. “Each song is a trip, and it brings me so much joy to see how my music resonates with people from all walks of life. I hope that my music can continue to inspire and uplift others for years to come. Live concerts are magical because they allow me to connect with my audience on a personal level. There’s something special about performing in front of a live audience – the chemistry, energy and excitement in the room are palpable. It’s a chance for me to share my music in its purest form, and to really connect with my listeners. Each concert is an unforgettable experience, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to share these moments with everyone,” she adds.

On May 6. ₹200. At Saptaparni, Banjara Hills. 6.30 pm.

