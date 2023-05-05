Musician Pranav Bhasin disses hyper-capitalism with his latest single 'Screaming on the Fly'

It opens with a girl, somewhere in her 20s, running late for a meeting with a friend. Unimpressed with her outfit, she compulsively looks for better clothes and minutes into it, she finds herself in tears with half her wardrobe on the floor.

Screaming on the Fly by artiste Pranav Bhasin is a social satire that takes a diss at hyper-capitalism. The lyrics, “Everybody’s kinda coping all the time, shopping on the fly, screaming on the side,” picks up on the proverb — “too much of anything could destroy you” — and the video could not be more apt.

Pranav, who is currently soaking the success of his first single of 2023, speaks to us about his collaboration with singer Rohini Maiti, future plans and more.

How did this collaboration come about?

The song came together on a sunny afternoon in Mumbai. I wrote the words, played the melody out and sent it to Rohini to sing, and it worked out pretty well. We couldn’t be happier that the music video premiered at the SXSW Festival, Texas, USA.

Focusing on something that a lot of urban Indians can associate with, why did you decide to go with this theme?

The feeling of ‘shopping all the time and never feeling satisfied’ is a contemporary challenge of our time, and I’ve built this project to encapsulate that feeling. We are readily seeking things from the West and forgetting who we are in that process.

How would you describe your personal sound? Alt-pop is a genre you can box my music into for now. Although, I see it changing drastically with each song. I love both groovy songs and pensive ones. Simply put, wherever that alchemy takes me is my sound.

What can we look forward to next, from you?

I haven’t said this to anyone yet, but by May-end or June, I aim to release my next single, which also happens to be a collaboration with Rohini Maiti.

Screaming on the Fly streaming on YouTube.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03