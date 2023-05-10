Brazil's Queen of Rock Rita Lee passes away aged 75

The legendary Brazilian musician and composer, often called Brazil's Queen of Rock, Rita Lee passed away at the age of 75. As per an official statement shared on her Instagram handle, Rita died at her home in Sao Paulo on Monday evening.

The translated statement reads, "We announce the death of Rita Lee, at her residence, in São Paulo, capital, late last night, surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted. The wake will be open to the public, at the Planetarium in Ibirapuera Park, on Wednesday, the 10th, from 10am to 5pm. In accordance with Rita's wishes, her body will be cremated. The ceremony will be private. In this moment of deep sadness, the family appreciates everyone's affection and love."

Also Read: Rock band Foo Fighters releases first album since drummer Taylor Hawkins' demise

The Embassy of Brazil in London mourned Rita's passing away with a heartfelt social media post. They shared a picture of the late singer and called her the 'enfant terrible' of Brazilian rock. The caption reads, "Brazil has lost singer/songwriter Rita Lee, one of the founders of the psychedelic rock band ‘Os Mutantes’ and widely considered the ‘enfant terrible’ of Brazilian rock. Her prolific career began in the sixties and she has been wildly popular since. It was reported in the eighties that the then Prince of Wales was also a fan. Rest in peace, Rita Lee."

Also Read: 'Peace Out' renowned rock band Aerosmith announces 40-date farewell tour

Rita rose to fame and gained international attention for her colourful and candid candour. Her hits such as Ovelha Negra, Mania de Voce and Now Only Missing You put her on a global pedestal.