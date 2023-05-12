Hindi pop artiste Rishabh Kant's 'Maaf' documents pain and progress

In 2021, Mumbai-based Hindi pop artiste Rishabh Kant (The Rish) started releasing solo tracks after collaborating with Tareefan singer Qaran Mehta for Hope You Don’t Mind. Since then, Rishabh has continuously released futuristic solo singles that artfully embodied his unparalleled musical illustration. Within the breadth of his vast and impressive repertoire, stand-out hits such as Sapne, Jaane De, Dooriyan, and Afsos have all been exposed to critical acclaim during 2022 and 2023. Through his latest drop, Maaf, Rishabh encourages listeners to confront their pain and progress towards renewal and healing. In the piece, he navigates the motif of redemption. The song features emphatic lyrics that delve into the complexities of love and loss.

Excerpts from our conversation:

How would you describe the sound and genre of the piece, and how does it compare to your previous work?

The melody is created using a combination of retro sounds, blending chip tunes with modern production techniques to create a unique and immersive listening experience. The hook is designed to stick in your head long after the song has ended, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate catchy music. I have never made anything like this before. Katoptris is the brain behind the sonic. His ability to make everything sound futuristic intrigues me.

What are some of the key themes and messages that you investigate in Maaf?

The song touches on redemption as a concept. There are people and experiences we bury deep within us that we need to choose to let go of. The uncomfortable and crushed sonic of this song, to me, is facing your deep-rooted traumas and letting go of them.

Can you tell us about some of the musical influences that shape your style?

I’ve grown up listening to Linkin Park and Coldplay, thanks to my sister, and since my parents are classically trained, I feel like there’s a perfect balance of influences within me, which I strive to translate into the different sounding songs I do.

How do you approach songwriting and composition?

All I want to do is make popular music — the kind of music that a person with no musical knowledge can also understand. Even then, I would like to explore all genres that I am capable of. Despite being sonically different from my previous releases, Maaf feels natural. No song of mine has an identical sound, which is what inspires me to further make more music.

