Coke Studio Bharat's 'Das Main Ki Pyaar Vichon Khatteya' is a fitting tribute to displacement and longing

Coke Studio Bharat has made a remarkable comeback after an eight-year hiatus, generating significant buzz since its return in February 2023. This music platform has launched its season 1 under the theme of Apna Sunao, providing a platform for emerging and contemporary musical talents from the heart of India.

With the participation of 50 artists from across the country, the first season aims to create 10 unforgettable tracks that celebrate the essence of Bharat. While three tracks have already been released on audio platforms, the latest addition to the lineup is the fourth composition, Das Main Ki Pyaar Vichon Khatteya.

This rendition is a modern interpretation of the original song performed by Lal Singh Yamla Jatt, an influential figure in Punjabi music history, renowned for his impactful contributions to folk music in the region. The new version infuses the song with a reggae groove while maintaining its soul and theme intact.

Both versions serve as soul-stirring tributes to the personal emotions of longing, separation, and displacement that individuals experience when leaving their homes to start a new life elsewhere. The song pays homage to the loved ones left behind and acknowledges the challenges faced when forging a fresh path outside one's familiar environment.

Collaborating on this rendition are talented artists including music therapist Amira Gill, Kanwar Grewal, who hails from a family of farmers and is a musician himself, Oscar-nominee Tajdar Junaid, and child prodigy Deveshi Sahgal. Furthermore, Vijay Yamla Jatt, the grandson of Lal Chand Yamla Jatt, plays a significant role in carrying forward his grandfather's musical legacy by showcasing his music and promoting the traditional instrument known as the Tumbi.

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal whose music style is rooted in Sufism and spirituality shares about the new song, “The song is the one I have listened to while growing up, it is in my blood! I am a Sufi singer, but for Coke Studio Bharat, we are paying tribute to the famous Punjabi folk singer Lal Chand Yamla Jatt by singing one of his songs. It has been a great experience.” Creating ripples at a young age with her awe-inspiring notes, Amira shares, “It’s a privilege to be part of this special song that pays homage to the rich musical heritage of Punjab. The project also encourages new artists to join the musical community, while bringing unity to India through art.”

Tajdar Junaid, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer hopes that their music will resonate with listeners and inspire them to appreciate the beauty of displacement and the connections we make along the way. Deveshi Sahgal, who had previously shared the stage with maestros like Abida Parveen mentions, "As a young artist, it's amazing to have the opportunity to work with such established musicians and to contribute to such a meaningful project. This song is special as it brilliantly blends between traditional and new sounds to create authentic musical storytelling.”

Before Das Main Vichon Pyaar Khatteya, Coke Studio Bharat released its first song in the series titled Udja which has garnered nearly 50 million views on YouTube. The series’ second track Holi Re Rasiya was well-appreciated for its celebratory spirit of the festival while the third song in the series Taqdeer has now reached 25 million views.

Listen on audio OTT platforms such as Spotify, Ganna, Wynk Music, and more.

