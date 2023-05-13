Gehraiyaan fame composer Savera releases a new single, Love Lost

Singer-songwriter and composer, Savera has released his latest single titled Love Lost, a dark and moody song that captures the sense of a longing for love. With powerful production and Savera’s strong vocals, the song captures all the complex emotions one goes through during a heartbreak.

Written and performed in English, Savera brings out his raw and authentic side in this track and tells us, “I feel ecstatic to be releasing my solo independent song after a long while. I wrote this song with an image of two lovers in a dystopian world searching for each other. Originally, it was written with just piano and vocals. However, I decided to add more instruments and production to propel the song forward and create a sense of desperate searching.”

A singer-songwriter, Savera's Bollywood OST debut for NH10 put him on the map, and Gehraiyaan catapulted him into superstardom with a colossal 250 million+ streams on the audio album. Surrounded by music all his life, Savera picked up the guitar at 8, and formed a punk-rock band with his closest friends at 13. Before creating back-to-back hits, Savera played at live gigs in Mumbai and delivered more than 1,000 timeless jingles for renowned brands.

In 2023, Savera is set to release multiple independent singles along with OST projects and hone his craft off the grid surfing in Goan waters, cooking up food as diverse as his music, and playing chess.

The song is available across leading streaming platforms.