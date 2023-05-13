New Release:Rapper Brodha V's latest single, Azhage, has versatile and emotive  Lyrics

Bengaluru rapper Brodha V's just-released love song Azhage (Fallin) showcases the artist's signature flow and evocative lyricism, drawing inspiration from his personal experiences with love and relationships and his perception of beauty.

Produced and conceptualized by Brodha V himself, the song is both nostalgic and contemporary, incorporating elements of hip-hop and classical music to create a unique and captivating listening experience.

“Azhage (Fallin) is a musical rendition of a love letter. It is an ode to love in all its forms and the beauty it brings to our lives. The anticipation of new love and the pain of separation and longing that comes with being in love is one of the key subjects the song addresses and beauty. It just came naturally to me to create this fusion of modern and classical. I wanted to portray the evolution of love but also the fact that the overall idea of love may transcend and take many shapes and forms but the core value remains the same. Everything from the look and the feel to the song in itself is a marriage of two worlds coming together to unite as one entity just as two people in love do,” says Brodha V.

Fans of Brodha V's previous work can expect the same high level of quality and creativity in this new release which has an infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics.

The song will be accompanied by a music video directed by Sujish Das and Vivian Ambrose, which will further enhance the emotional impact of the song.