Swasti Mehul's upcoming single Dhool is a heart break track of an incomplete love story

Singer Swasti Mehul, who is best known for superhit song Naah Goriye alongside Hardy Sandhu, Kiven Mukhde, and Chal Udd Jaayein among others, is excited about her upcoming single Dhool.

Talking about the song Swasti shares, "It's an emotion of someone whose love remains incomplete due to situations and circumstances. Now the girl is recalling the times of the past, how they met each other, the letters and moments of sharing dreams. Heartbreaks are pretty normal these days. It's not a heart if not broken, I feel. The song has pretty relatable emotions that we all feel but dare not express. I have tried to give them words."

Written, composed and sung by Swasti, the song has nuanced emotions of love." I nurtured all the emotions and thoughts in it very beautifully. I am sure this would heal many and gonna be a long loved melody in this era of short shelf releases," she adds.

Sharing about her inspiration in the industry she tells, "I listen to diverse artistes from diverse genres and try to learn from everyone. I am a big fan of retro music. I love listening to Kishore Kumar, Rafi Sahab, and Lata."

Sharing her views about independent singers not getting recognition in India as compared to the West, Swasti mentions, "Nowadays, the technology has made the process of songmaking very easy and this has led to a flood of Indie artistes in the scene, but that connect, and more importantly, the marketing strategy involved lacks in majority of them. Only a few are able to get recognition and are able to actually commercialize it. Also, our industry has heavy budget music making process, high-end videos shoots, promotion strategies which is very difficult for independent artistes to arrange until backed by a major label."

Sharing her thoughts on remakes of iconic songs she states, "Remakes are good provided the essence of original music does not fade away from it. The new generation is actually loving heavy bass, peppy beats and what’s wrong in reimagining the old melody with a new flavour. Let the masses decide whether they need to consume it or not."

Currently, she is working on a devotional album with five songs, with a different sound and vibe. A few of her upcoming releases also include Baarish, Chal Ho Dafaa, Betiyaan, Ishq Da Bhukaar.