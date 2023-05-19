Javed Ali: Bollywood is a dream come true 

Javed Ali is widely recognised for his powerful and emotional singing and is considered to be one of the finest vocalists in Indian film music today. He has worked with many of the top music directors in the industry, including Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Jatin Lalit, Sohail Sen, and Ankit Tiwari. In addition to this impressive list, he is also a favoured collaborator of renowned music composer AR Rahman and has contributed to several unforgettable tracks such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tum Tak, Kun Faya Kun, Ranjha Ranjha, Guzarish, Arziyan (Delhi-6), and Jashn-E-Bahaara. Javed integrates romantic, classical, semi-classical, Sufi and ghazal influences into his voice. Ahead of his impending concert in the city, we catch up with the singing sensation who tells us how the industry has changed over the years, making music more immersive and inclusive.

What can Hyderabadis expect at your concert?

I will be starting with some of my popular hits like Jashn-e-Bahaara, Kajra Re and Kun Faya Kun which I am sure you all love. I will also be performing some of my more recent numbers. But, I don’t want to give away too much! I promise to keep you entertained with a mix of soulful melodies and upbeat tunes.

Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein to present – what has been the most exciting part of your singing career?

Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein is definitely a song that is very close to my heart. But, I would also like to be remembered for Kajra Re. As for the most exciting part of my singing career, I would say that there have been many moments that have left me feeling overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. One of the most thrilling moments was when I was first approached to sing for a Bollywood movie. It was a dream come true, and the fact that Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein became a huge hit only made it even more special. Another highlight of my career has been the opportunity to work with some of the most talented composers and musicians in the industry. Collaborating with legends like AR Rahman and Pritam has been an absolute honour and a learning experience that I will always cherish. The love and appreciation that I receive from my fans is what keeps me going and makes all the hard work worth it.

How has the music industry changed over the years?

One of the most significant changes has been the shift from physical to digital music, which has made it easier for people to access music anytime and anywhere. This has also led to changes in the way music is produced and distributed, with a greater emphasis on streaming services and social media. I am also happy to see that independent artistes are now able to build successful careers without relying on record labels.

And how have the audiences changed?

When I first started my career as a playback singer in Bollywood, the industry was quite different from what it is now. The music was more centred around film soundtracks, and there was less emphasis on non-film music. Audiences back then were also different. With fewer options available, people would eagerly wait for the latest film songs to come out and listen to them repeatedly on the radio or purchase physical copies. The way people consumed music was more focused on individual songs, rather than entire albums or playlists. Now with the rise of the internet and digital music, the industry has become more diverse and accessible. Independent artistes now have a platform to share their music, and listeners can discover new music from all over the world with just a few clicks.

How do you decide to give your nod to a song?

Choosing the right song is a critical part of my job. When I’m presented with a new song, I listen to my voice carefully and evaluate it. The first thing I consider is whether the song fits my style and range as a singer. It is important to me that the song showcases my strengths as a vocalist and allows me to deliver a compelling performance. I also consider the lyrics and the overall message of the song. I want to make sure that the song resonates with the intended listeners and fits within the broader context of the project.

Did you always want to work as a playback singer in India, especially in Bollywood?

I come from a family of musicians, so music was always a part of my life. I gradually established myself as a playback singer in Bollywood. While it wasn’t something I had initially planned for, I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and for the success I’ve achieved. Singing for Bollywood films has allowed me to work with some of the best composers and lyricists in the industry and has given me a platform to reach a wide audience. I love being able to use my voice to bring characters and stories to life through music, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the vibrant Indian film industry.

What is your take on contemporary music genres? Would you ever collaborate with popular indie and rap musicians?

At the end of the day, for me, music is about connecting with people and expressing emotions and experiences in a way that transcends words. Whether it’s through playback singing for films or collaborating with other artistes in different genres, I’m always excited about the possibilities that music presents. I think the contemporary music scene in India is incredibly diverse and exciting, with a wide range of genres. From indie rock to rap to EDM, there is something for everyone, and I’m always interested in listening to new music and discovering new artistes.

How has AR Rahman influenced your musical style and approach?

He has also been a great mentor and friend to me. In terms of style, his influence can be seen in the way I approach singing.

As a playback singer, you have lent your voice to a variety of genres, including ghazals, qawwalis, and Sufi music. How do you navigate the different styles and maintain the authenticity of each genre?

I work closely with the music composer and lyricist to understand the vision and emotion behind a song. I believe that the key to navigating different genres is to approach each song with an open mind and heart and to let the music guide you. As a singer, my goal is always to bring out the beauty and emotion in the music and to connect with the audience on a deep level, regardless of the genre. I also think it’s important to stay true to the essence of the genre while also bringing your personal style and interpretation.

₹1,000. On May 21. At Shikpakala Vedika, Madhapur.