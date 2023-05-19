Music composer Indraadip Dasgupta on his new song Shohortuto Prem

We all are acquainted with the genius that Indraadip Dasgupta is. Be it on the musical front, or making one-of-a-kind, sublime movies, he does it all with a touch of emotion. Recently he composed a beautiful number, Shohortuto Prem, on the second birthday of Jonai Bagchi Singh’s JSE Music. Sung by Soumyadip Murshidabadi, the song written by Tamoghna Chatterjee has a good-old Kolkata vibe and a lot of feel-good factors. We speak to Indraadip about the same.

Tell us about Shohortuto Prem. How was it working for JSE Music?

This is a romantic song but I thought of using a voice that has a global feel and a Sufi touch. Music, or entertainment for that matter, is no more bound by language, so I wanted to create something that would touch people’s hearts, even if they didn’t understand Bengali. Soumyadip did the job wonderfully and the way JSE Music is working with new, budding talents is really commendable. Jonai is a wonderful person to work with and she doesn’t interfere much.

How was it working with Soumyadeep Murshibadi?

Soumyadip is a good soul, and it gets reflected in his songs. Since he spends a lot of time at dargahs and mosques, I feel he has a connection with the Almighty. Any true artiste will have a bit of arrogance, he has that too. He has worked with me in Bismillah as well. Voices like this must not be overused, I feel.

What’s your point of view on emerging musicians?

If you have talent, that will be utilised. But my suggestion for them would be to listen more. They are being limited by their own work. It’s very easy to earn fame these days, especially because of social media. Do not fall into that trap.

Even after months, your film Bismillah’s songs are trending. What do you think worked for Bismillah’s music?

Indian Classical music. Every raag is like an emotion, you have to place them properly. I have just tried doing that. The movie did not do very well because it was pretty surreal for the mass audience to understand but the songs have proved themselves and the melody stays on!

How do you handle direction and composition at the same time?

I don’t think much. I always believe in one thing “Stop giving importance to yourself ”. Aren’t women doing so many chores at hom e an d at the office? Just because I am handling two things, doesn’t make me a genius.

What is there in the pipeline?

We’ll start shooting for Megh Peon this September. I am doing music for Dhrubo Banerjee’s Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo, Srijit Mukherji’s Padatik and Durgo Rohosyo web series, an untitled film by Kaushik Ganguly, Suman Ghosh’s Kabuliwala, Raja Chanda’s film starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, two Hindi web series, besides two of my own films. I also made a film called Dear Diary, which is about college life and music.