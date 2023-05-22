New release: Indie artiste Nikitaa's latest track Peter Pan is the perfect summer jam

LA-based singer-songwriter Nikitaa just dropped her latest English single, Peter Pan, on May 12, and the sassy melody and powerful lyrics, have resonated well with her audience.

In Peter Pan, Nikitaa takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to the dating scene in Los Angeles, directly addressing a man-child she dated last spring. The song playfully compares the man to Peter Pan and Captain Hook, ultimately declaring Hook the preferred choice with tons of humour, lyrical gold, and attitude.

Singer Nikitaa

Nikitaa is no stranger to pushing boundaries and defying expectations. Her first single of the year, Scheming released on January 27 received widespread critical acclaim. The singer is focused on building an impactful discography and continues to write self-penned material that resonates with fans worldwide.

With her mission to break down barriers and shatter stereotypes, Nikitaa is determined to bring people together through the universal language of music. Her previous releases, including Chup, Bad Trip, Bad Trip-LoFi, and Apsara, have been loved for their unique style of rendition.

Fans can catch Nikitaa performing Peter Pan live on her upcoming tour.