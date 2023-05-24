Actress Amita Yadav in a new music video

Actress Amita Yadav who has been a popular web-series as Becharey on Hotstar and televisions series like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Namkaran, will be featuring in an upcoming music album produced by Zee Music.

Tell us about your new music video.

My new music video is around a cute college going love story where the guy is unable to express his love to the girl, who already knows about it but wants him to express it. I'm playing a bubbly college going girl in the song.

How was the experience?

It was lovely experience shooting for it. We completed it within a very short time and I thoroughly enjoyed playing a cute college going girl which you will get to see in the song.

Is this your first music video?

Yes, it is my first music video but I didn't find much difference in shooting it because at the end of the day you, whether it's a music video or serial, your are acting in it. In music album you have to learn the lyrics and in serials you need yo memorize the dialogues. Of course, shooting for a song doesn't take much time as compared to any other form of projects.

What are you doing nowadays?

I'm learning dancing and swimming these days because as an artist you need to keep learning new things and update yourself from time to time as all these things really help you. I'm currently working on my craft and looking forward to do more challenging roles that I've not played before.

Tell us how difficult or easy the journey has been as an actor so far?

As an outsider, I’ve faced a lot of challenges and struggles because you alone have to figure out how to start, from where to start and whom to reach out. You need to figure out the production houses in Mumbai so that your profile reaches the right people. But my struggle wasn’t very long because I got my first break soon and that too in Ekta Kapoor‘s show.

Amita Yadav

What kind of roles or offers excite you?

I'm looking forward to all kind of roles which can challenge me to bring out my potential whether it's comedy, negative or any complex characters as such. I like to play characters which are very opposite to me in real.

How do you grow as an actor?

As an artist my perspective towards everything changed when I started working on self improvement. Everything around me inspires to me grow onward and upward.

What are your upcoming projects?

I'm already shortlisted for two projects but can't say much now.

Your fashion choices?

I like wearing Indo-Western outifts. I choose comfort clothes when it comes to fashion and styling, I don't wear anything that makes me uncomfortable. I feel fashion is something which should complement and enhance your body and make you look more confident.