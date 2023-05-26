The song shows how relationships can make us feel vulnerable: Jubin Nautiyal on 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi'

Jubin Nautiyal, a name synonymous with soulful renditions and heart-stirring ballads, has gracefully carved a niche in the world of Hindi pop music. With a voice that carries the weight of emotions and a passion that knows no bounds, Jubin seeks to transcend the convention, with every new release. In his latest track, Hai Kaisi Kaisi, Jubin drives to analyse an unconventional genre, weaving a mesmerising tapestry of soundscapes that outperform the ordinary. Like a master painter, he meticulously blends elements of pop, rock, and experimental sounds to create a sonic experience that leaves an indelible mark on the listener’s soul. With every verse, Jubin takes us on a poignant expedition, delving into the depths of human emotions and capturing profound introspection. But what sets him apart is not just his willingness to experiment; it is the sheer verisimilitude and vulnerability he brings to his music. With each note that resonates from his vocals, he bares his soul, inviting us into the raw emotions that permeate his art. The artiste opens up to us further about soaring to new heights of musical brilliance.

What inspired you to work on Hai Kaisi Kaisi?

Hai Kaisi Kaisi is a song that talks about feelings and relationships between people. It was inspired by the different experiences we have in life, the strong feeling of love, and how unpredictable connections between people can be. The song shows how relationships can make us feel vulnerable and bring out many different emotions. My goal was to create a song that touches people's hearts. Along with Rocky (Rocky Khanna), my elder brother, music partner and manager who composed the song, I was jamming in Mahabaleshwar where the tune and lyrics flowed in harmony and we instantly felt connected to the song. I’m glad it’s turned out beautiful.

With Hai Kaisi Kaisi, you have ventured into an offbeat genre of Hindi pop. What made you take it up now?

As an artiste, I believe in pushing boundaries and experimenting with new sounds. This particular song allowed me to challenge myself creatively and offer my audience something fresh and unique. I wanted to break away from the mainstream and showcase my versatility as a singer and composer. It was an exciting opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and embrace a different musical style. And this wouldn’t be possible without Rocky and it’s always a pleasure to work with him.

Your versatility as a singer is evident in your Telugu numbers too. What attracts you to regional music, and do you have any plans to collaborate more with the South Indian film industry?

Owing to its vast cultural diversity and particular musical forms, regional music has always fascinated me. Each regional tongue has a distinct charm and melodies that are deep in tradition. I can contact more people and discover new musical frontiers by experimenting with many languages. As for collaborations with the South Indian film industry, I am always open to new opportunities. I have been fortunate to work on some amazing Telugu songs, and I would be thrilled to collaborate more and contribute to the beautiful world of South Indian cinema.

Tell us about your upcoming projects and songs. Is there anything different that you are trying?

The projects I’m working on have me extremely psyched. You’re going to adore these songs since I put my whole heart and soul into them. Stay tuned for updates because there’s a lot of magic happening behind the scenes. Your support means the world to me, and I can’t wait to share these new songs with all of you very soon!

Are any of your romantic songs inspired by personal life as you often bring separation and longing as themes?

As a singer, I draw inspiration from various sources, including personal experiences, emotions, and stories shared by others. As an artiste, I also explore universal themes that resonate with a wide audience. Separation and longing are powerful emotions that many people can relate to, and by capturing those feelings in my music, I hope to create a connection and touch the hearts of listeners.

What are the kinds of music you want to explore more?

I am always drawn to exploring different genres and styles of music that complement the emotional depth and intensity of my performances. While I have already delved into the realm of ballads, pop, and soulful melodies, there are a few other areas I would love to explore further.

What role did music play in your life before you pursued it as a career?

Music has always been a steady companion, a comforting source, and a method to express myself. It raised my spirits, provided me with solace through trying moments, and allowed me to experience my emotions more deeply. Music gave me a sense of happiness and fulfilment, whether I was listening to my favourite songs or discovering new genres. It sparked my imagination and let me explore many parts of my personality. Overall, music helped to mould my experiences and prepare me for a future career as a musician.

What are some of your favourite ways to relax and unwind when you're not performing or working on music?

I find solace in simple yet rejuvenating activities like trekking. Nature has always been a great source of tranquilly for me, so I enjoy taking long walks in serene landscapes and breathing in the fresh air. Additionally, I cherish quality time spent with family and loved ones. These moments of calmness allow me to recharge my creative spirit and find inspiration for my musical endeavours.

What role do fitness and physical well-being play in your life?

Just as a finely tuned instrument produces beautiful music, my body is my instrument, and I must keep it in optimal condition. Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle ensure that my vocal cords are strong and flexible, allowing me to hit the high notes with ease and sustain long phrases effortlessly. Physical fitness also enhances my overall performance by improving my stamina and breath control, enabling me to deliver powerful and dynamic performances. Moreover, staying fit helps me maintain focus and manage the demands of a rigorous touring schedule. It's an essential component of my artistry and ensures I give my best on stage.

What are the important lessons you've learned along the way that you would like to share?

One important lesson I’ve learned is the power of compassion. It is essential to recognise and acknowledge the suffering of others and take action to alleviate it. Another lesson is the significance of using our talents and resources to make a positive impact in the world. We have a responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society and help create a more just and equitable world.

As someone who has explored various mountains and landscapes, what draws you to them?

I am born in Dehradun and have been around mountains and their tranquillity since my childhood. The allure of mountains and landscapes lies in their captivating grandeur. They speak to my innate sense of adventure and curiosity, beckoning me to discover their hidden treasures. Amidst their vastness, I find solace and a humbling reminder of my place in the world.

Many people consider you to be a spiritual and religious person. Do you find any connections between your spirituality and the themes in your music?

Uttarakhand is also referred to as Dev Bhoomi. Spirituality is something I’ve seen since my childhood and Uttrakhand is filled with several temples. It is imbibed in my nature since childhood and is not something I’ve acquired on the way. Spirituality provides me with a profound sense of connection, compassion, and a search for meaning. It influences my lyrics, melodies, and the intention behind my music, aiming to touch the hearts and souls of listeners.

Lastly, walk us through your personal style and grooming mantra.

My personal style and grooming mantra can be summed up in one word: simplicity. I believe in keeping things minimalistic and timeless. I prefer clean lines, neutral colours, and classic cuts in my clothing choices. As for grooming, I prioritise cleanliness and natural beauty. Confidence is the key, and I believe that simplicity enhances my natural self-expression.

Hai Kaisi Kaisi is streaming on all platforms.