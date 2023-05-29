Keanu Reeves performs with Dogstar Band in his first public show in more than 20 years

Actor Keanu Reeves reunited with his rock band Dogstar at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival. The Matrix star played bass with the group for the first time in public in more than 20 years, according to reports. His bandmate Robert Mailhouse gave him some advice too ahead of performing in front of a live crowd."He was just super positive. He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there,'" Keanu told sources.

Dogstar was formed in 1991 when Keanu and Robert met at a supermarket and started a friendship. Keanu serves as the band's bassist and backup vocalist while Robert is a drummer and percussionist.

Gregg Miller joined the band a year later as the lead guitarist and vocalist. He would leave the band in 1995. Bret Domrose joined the band in 1994 as a guitarist and vocalist but when Miller left, he took over as lead vocalist. Keanu recently opened up about reuniting with Dogstar and how much he missed performing with them.

"I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It's something I've always missed... " Keanu told sources. "We came to a spot where we weren't playing anymore, and I missed it... Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that's when it was like, 'Okay, let's make this happen.'"

Dogstar is also working on a new album with Keanu adding, "I think all three of us just said, 'Well, if we're going to do this, let's make a record.'"