Harry Styles breaks record for highest-selling stadium show in Scotland's history

Former One Direction star Harry Styles made history after his performances in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland. He broke the record for the highest-selling stadium concert to ever take place in Scotland with the second show being the record-breaking gig with a crowd of over 65,000 fans flocking to see the singer perform, according to the organisers DF Concerts & Events and BT Murrayfield.

Harry sang some of his biggest hits at the concert such as As It Was, Adore You, Sign of the Times, and Watermelon Sugar as a part of his Harry Styles: Love On Tour. He also treated fans with his popular unreleased song Medicine on Saturday Night. However, his rendition of One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful is what thrilled the crowds the most.

Promoter DF Concerts said Saturday night's show sold a "phenomenal number" of tickets for one artiste. They posted a tweet, "Record Breaking", followed by a heart-eye emoji. "Saturday night's Harry Styles concert at BT Murrayfield is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000. Thanks to every single one of you for a fantastic evening."