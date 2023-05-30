Hollywood Vampires postpone US tour dates after Johnny Depp suffers ankle injury

Johnny Depp and his band, the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, rescheduled the dates for their US tour after the actor suffered a "painful injury to his ankle". On Monday, The Pirates of the Caribbean star posted the news on his Instagram story.

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better," he wrote, referencing the Cannes Film Festival and a tribute concert to Jeff Beck. "Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time," he added.

The Hollywood Vampires, consisting of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen and Aerosmith's Joe Perry – posted on Instagram that Depp's "painful" injury resulted in the group postponing the dates for their US tour. The shows, originally set for May 30, May 31 and June 1 in Manchester, NH, Boston and Bethel, NY, respectively, will instead take place in July.

"We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week," the band said in a statement on Instagram. "Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

The Hollywood Vampires' European tour will begin on June 8 at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania, followed by dates in Europe and the United Kingdom through late July.



​Also read: Niall Horan offers an insight into One Direction’s ‘mini-reunion’