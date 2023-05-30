Rajashri Bag comes out with a Hindi single, Benaam ishq

The tunes of romance are set to win over hearts through the upcoming music release – Benaam Ishq - in June. Music director and lyricist Rajat Ghosh and singer Rajashri Bag, both talents from Bengal, are working together for the first time in this song. Bag was earlier seen as a contestant on the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and emerged as the first runners-up. Her melodious voice has won the hearts of many listeners, musicians and celebrities.

Rajat commented, “Out of my seven songs that are set to release one after the other, Benaam Ishq

is the first in line. Rajashri Bag has sung it wonderfully and I hope that the listeners will love it.” He

also mentions that, “Talks are on with a well-known production house. The song will soon be heard

in a movie by that production house.”

The lyrics of the song Benaam Ishq is sure to transport the listener to the world of romance. Both Rajat and Rajashri have treated their fans to a glimpse of the music which will be released by Zee Music Company next month, through their social media posts.

Rajat Ghosh

Rajat’s previous works including Hoyto Konodin sung by Keshob Dey and Jaan Re from Sultanpur have also been successful in topping the charts. The Indian music director has been making soulful music for Bangladeshi movies as well. Ghosh divides his time between Mumbai and Kolkata to create music that is loved by the audience.

The young and versatile Bag commented, “This is the first time working under the direction of Rajat Ghosh. I have sung a very different kind of song. The song has beautiful lyrics and a catchy tune. It was a great experience working with Rajat.”

Time and again talents from Bengal have made a mark in the music industry in Bollywood. From the

music king of romance Arijit Singh to the queen of classics Shreya Ghoshal and even Shaan have

gone beyond the borders of Bengal and carved a niche for Bengalis in the industry. Both Ghosh and

Bag have also set out to do the same.

With the monsoons on their way, a romantic song is always more than welcome. The musical magic

created by Ghosh and Bag is eagerly awaited next month.