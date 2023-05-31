Ananya Birla launches English single 'Caught Up'

Indian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Ananya Birla announces an English single Caught up, after two years. After her recent Hindi songs Teri Meri Kahani, Yaari, Kya Karein and Dil Karda became a success, the multi-platinum artiste’s new track which was launched on May 26, has been well received by the audience and music critics. The stunner both by voice and looks, utilized her time in reinventing her sound and herself to bring together a unique, clutter-breaking sound and her new track is now on almost all streaming platforms.

The song is like a treat to one's ears that combines elements of vibrant modern rhythm and blues, pulsating Afro-beats, rhythms and some classical Indian instrumentation. The lyrics picture the complicated tale of a toxic modern day relationship where “I’m bad for you and you’re bad for me too.” hints us about it. Shot within the periphery of a room, the song tries to bring out the concept of difficulties and constraints of a relationship and one's inability to walk away from it at the same time. Ananya’s husky, seductive voice did total justice to the song by complementing the central theme.

Sharing her thoughts on this new track, and what prompted her to come up with such a song, Ananya says, “As an artiste and as a human, I am constantly trying to do better and be better. I have spent the last couple of years really experimenting and honing in on a distinct new sound. When the pandemic hit, I was stuck in the USA due to the flying restrictions for more time than I had planned for. Being away from home and family, made me grow fonder and appreciate home even more. I wanted to find a way to bring that taste of India into my soundscape in a non-stereotypical, integrated kind of way. After months of iteration, when we finally got it, I just knew it felt right! ‘Caught Up’, is the first song in this new soundscape and I absolutely cannot wait for all of you to hear it and everything that’s to come.”

The song is written by Grammy Award winners Kaydence and Trevor Muzzy (Lady Gaga, Jason Derulo) and is produced by M.A.R.S.