Shan Vincent de Paul's run for rap

Toronto's rap sensation, Shan Vincent de Paul, aka, SVDP identifies as a stirring ‘brown artist renaissance,’ a phenomenon that he, himself, embodies. Born in Sri Lanka (Jaffna) amidst civil unrest, his family sought refuge in Toronto, where he found his musical calling. Shan’s discography reflects his gift for witty lyricism, impeccable delivery, and a keen ear for production. His music began with his debut album Saviors in April 2016, followed by Trigger Happy Heartbreak in December 2017, both of which are deeply imbued with raw and unfiltered passion. In an exclusive conversation, Shan opens up about his upcoming performance in Hyderabad and talks about the burgeoning South-Asian hip-hop scene.

How gushed are you about Hyderabad? What have you heard of the city before? I am incredibly excited about my performance in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, we had to cancel our initial date in March, but it feels fantastic to finally make it happen this time. I’ve heard amazing things about the city. I am determined to deliver a truly special show for the people. Besides the music, I am looking forward to exploring the local fashion scene and meeting talented designers here too.

The rap genre has historically been rooted in African-American culture. But with artistes like you, is it the birth of the Brown Arts Movement?

Or, was it already there but overshadowed? The hip-hop genre is relatively young, and the South Asian hip-hop scene is even newer. In India, we’re currently witnessing a renaissance in rap music, making it an exhilarating period to be a part of. The scene is on the verge of becoming globally competitive. I feel fortunate to be welcomed into this vibrant community. It’s also important to acknowledge the countless brown artistes who paved the way before me. They laid the foundation upon which we now stand.

Who is SVDP as a person, or perhaps without his music?

I find it hard to draw a line between my art and my identity; they have always been inseparable from me. My artistic expression goes beyond just music; it encompasses my conversations, my style, the music I listen to, and even the movies I watch. These elements are inherently woven into my artistic expression. I don’t compartmentalise being an artiste; it’s not something I switch on or off. Instead, it is the core of my existence, the very nucleus of who I am. For those who might not be familiar with Jaffna, what would you want them to know about this region and its people? The people of Jaffna are among the most warm-hearted and hospitable individuals globally. Within this community lie numerous beautiful, untold stories waiting to be shared. With the right support and infrastructure, there is a wealth of incredible art and creativity waiting to be revealed to the world.

`399 upwards. November 5. At Trops Kitchen and Tavern, Madhapur