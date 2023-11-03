The Yellow Diary's blissful solitude

The Yellow Diary’s members Rajan Batra (lead vocals and songwriting), Himonshu Parikh (keys and backing vocals) Sahil Shah (drums), Stuart DaCosta (bass) and Harshvardhan Gadhvi (guitars) wander the stage — all around them are whispered confessions, pulling us towards the kind of love that burgeons like first blooms of spring — fragile yet achingly beautiful. Their latest EP, Mann becomes a breathy ode to a romantic encounter in its nascent steps. But love, as these musicians so poignantly remind us, is a multifaceted treasure. It’s not just about the giddy highs; it’s also about anchoring oneself in the face of uproars. Sada, with its arena-ready anthem, becomes a rallying cry, a powerful reminder of steadfastness in relationships. The Yellow Diary unearths the unfiltered fervour that often escorts love, while also transforming the same into a catharsis. The band is gearing up for their performance in Hyderabad as part of their Mann tour, and in a candid conversation, they open up about their music.

How are you feeling about performing in Hyderabad? Is it more of a ‘liveable’ city, that’s yet to live up to its cosmopolitan mood?

Himonshu: The city has this amazing vibe — this perfect blend of old-world charm and a modern, cosmopolitan atmosphere. Every time we perform here, it’s like being wrapped in this unique energy that’s hard to describe. Hyderabad is special because it’s changing, and evolving, but at the same time, it holds on to its rich heritage. But what really makes performing in Hyderabad unforgettable is the people. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and you can genuinely feel their love for the music. Their response is so genuine, so heartfelt.

Your new song, Mann — has everything — journaling, melancholy, nostalgia for all things vintage, comfortable solitude. It’s so much more than just a love song and makes us proud of the music released these days. How did you come up with the story?

Rajan: Mann is really personal. The song dives deep into those moments when you’re alone with your thoughts, reflecting on life and its intricacies. These moments of introspection hold a striking beauty, a kind of quiet magic that often goes unnoticed in the hustle and bustle of life. We created Mann out of a genuine desire to translate these feelings into music. It’s like capturing those fleeting, deep instances of solitude and turning them into melodies and lyrics. The inspiration behind the song lies in the universal human experience of finding comfort and meaning in moments of seclusion. We believe, many people can relate to that sense of introspection, where you confront your memories, hopes, and dreams.

In general, what does performing live feel like?

Sahil: The most magical part is when the music comes to life in that moment. The connection you establish with the audience is unlike anything else, it’s almost like a silent conversation through the music. And then there’s the adrenaline. It’s this powerful rush that fuels your every move, making every note you play or sing feel charged with intensity. The whole atmosphere becomes electric, and you find yourself completely immersed in the music, lost in the melodies and rhythms.

How do you think your perspective on love has evolved over the course of your musical journey?

Harsh: Our perspective on love has really shifted over the years. It’s been quite a journey, and music has been my faithful companion through it all. Through the songs we’ve written and the tunes we’ve played, we’ve explored the highs and lows of love in ways we couldn’t have imagined. And music has been the tool that helped us unravel it all. It’s a constant learning experience, one that challenges us, teaches us to be patient, and opens our eyes to the beauty in both the joyful moments and the heartbreaks.

What does The Yellow Diary’s vision look like 10 years later? How has friendship played a role in forming and sustaining the band?

Rajan: Looking ahead, we, The Yellow Diary, have a clear vision for the next decade — to build a powerful musical legacy that resonates with hearts across the globe. At the core of our journey is the unbreakable bond of friendship that has been the glue holding us together. Our unity as a band is our strength. We’re not just artistes working together; we’re a family bound by our love for music and a shared dream of making a difference through our art.

You are receptive to embracing fresh opportunities that come your way — even delving into Bollywood — provided things align with your aesthetics. Deep down, will you miss your independence if it happens?

Stuart: The thrill of exploring new opportunities is incomparable. But amidst all the excitement, our independence holds a special place in our hearts. It’s not just a matter of artistic integrity; culture it’s about preserving the very core of who we are. We believe in finding that sweet spot — where we can venture into newness without losing the essence of our music and style. Our independence allows us to stay true to our roots while embracing innovation. We’re determined to hold on to this independence. It’s our driving force, enabling us to evolve while staying authentic, and we’re committed to nurturing it in every musical endeavour we undertake.

