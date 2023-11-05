70 Going On 35 

Delhi-based Rashmi Rekha Arya still can’t get over her trip to Bali earlier this year. “Descending into the underwater world was like stepping into a dream. As I walked on the seabed in my scuba diving gear, surrounded by colourful fish and vibrant coral, I felt a sense of wonder that I’ll cherish forever,” says the 69-year-old.

Likewise, 80-year-old Meerut resident Rajendra Prasad Sharma cannot forget his mountaineering experience in Sikkim last year. “It wasn’t an easy feat, but the breathtaking vistas, crisp mountain air, and the camaraderie of our group made every step worth it. As I stood atop the summit, I felt a profound sense of accomplishment,” he says.

Travelling with Gurugram-based SeniorWorld encompasses all this and more. Just like 20-something adrenaline junkies, these seniors are busy experiencing a host adventures. “This is what we set out to achieve with our initiative, a community that promotes ‘positive ageing’ among individuals aged 60 and above,” say SeniorWorld founders Rahul Gupta and MP Deepu, who started the platform in 2015.

Sudha and KK Rikhy

It provides travel experiences through its vertical SilverWings, launched in 2016. “Take, for instance, the case of Delhi-based KK Rikhy and his wife Sudha—both in their 70s. An Army career and family commitments had kept them from realising their dreams of travelling. They are now making up for it, having availed our services thrice in the last two years,” says 57-year-old Gupta.

With over 200 trips spanning over 25 countries, including Bhutan, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Kenya, the platform customises tours led by an experienced care manager, who is trained to handle any emergency health scare. Till date, they have catered to over 5,000 people. The slow-paced itineraries—starting at around `50,000 per person for five nights—are perfectly suited to the patrons. “Our aim is to turn long-cherished travel dreams into reality. Safety is, of course, paramount, with proactive risk minimisation and emergency support,” says 50-year-old Deepu, elaborating, “During a recent trip, one of the group members suffered a heart attack in Kuala Lumpur. Our tour manager arranged hospital care and made the crucial decision for a life-saving operation.”

Gupta and Deepu met while working at a telecom company in 2006 in Gurugram. Sharing a mutual vision to make a positive impact on the lives of the elderly, they leveraged their corporate backgrounds to address the needs of seniors. This led them to create a service platform that could empower older adults. “One of the primary hurdles was breaking stereotypes and misconceptions around ageing.

We needed to showcase that the older population could embrace technology. Additionally, we faced the challenge of adapting our services to make it accessible to the them. Each person has his or her preferences and requirements, and tailoring our offerings to accommodate this diversity requires continuous innovation and a deep understanding of their perspectives. Moreover, as pioneers in this space, we also encountered the challenge of building trust among clients and their families,” say the two friends.

Over the years SeniorWorld has grown into a thriving community of over three lakh members on Facebook. “We have built it around four ‘E’s: express, engage, explore and enjoy,” says Gupta. The entrepreneurs recently launched the SilverWings app, which offers puzzles, quizzes, besides features like fitness and meditation sessions and medicine reminders to keep the elderly mentally and physically healthy, and socially connected. It seems the world is the oyster for these patrons. Gurugram-based 70-year-old Paramjeet Kharal succinctly puts it, “I could let go of inhibitions and enjoy every moment to the fullest.”