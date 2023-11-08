As 'Apna Bana Le' clocks one year, Sachin-Jigar open up about creating the viral track for 'Bhediya'

The popular romance song Apna Bana Le from the horror comedy Bhediya clocks one year since its release and while it won over millions of hearts around the world, it is still trending on social media even a year after its release. It is even at the top of every music list imaginable.

The song, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh, was composed by the renowned musical duo Sachin-Jigar. Talking about the process of writing the song's lyrics, Sachin-Jigar jointly shared, "We didn’t want to do a love song which is very typical in terms of a love song."

"The brief was ‘We don’t know if we are meant for each other but yet you’re mine’ and we are so glad that it is what it is. The inspiration for us to make the song was to make a song that would give us another Landmark in our lives. Apna Bana Le is the beginning of a new kind of love song for all of us. We are grateful to the audiences for giving this song such love and life," they added.

Also Read: Agnee and Amitabh Bhattacharya collaborate on a single, Mallaah

Apna Bana Le, a charming romantic song, tells a tale of love, longing, and connection. The song's popularity is a tribute to its capacity to arouse romantic feelings and make a lasting impression on audiences, as evidenced by its over 300 million views on YouTube.

Speaking of Bhediya, it was a Maddock Films Production horror comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is currently available for streaming on Jio Cinema.