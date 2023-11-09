Frank Ocean is back! Singer-songwriter shares preview of a new song online

Who is not a fan of Frank Ocean? A one-minute preview of new music was shared by Frank Ocean on his Instagram account. Even though it’s not much new music, it’s Ocean’s most significant release in a while.

Ocean has been using Instagram more frequently in recent weeks. Since releasing Cayendo and Dear April in April 2020, he has not released a new song. A planned single was cancelled for the end of that year.

Coachella Music Festival’s opening weekend in April included a memorable performance by Ocean. Curfew caused the show to end early, and he didn’t play any new songs during it. When the set was not broadcast on Coachella’s official YouTube channel, there was a social media uproar; many fans watched from home via homemade livestreams.

In the days that followed, rumours abounded about grandiose plans that were abandoned. Ocean made hints about a new album throughout the performance, but ‘not right now.’ His management reported he experienced an ankle injury prior to the contentious first performance, which is why his scheduled performance for the second weekend was cancelled.

Ocean has bagged two Grammy Awards and a Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist. But, when Ocean joined the hip-hop group Odd Future in 2010, he had previously worked as a ghostwriter. Later that year, he signed with Def Jam Recordings for a recording contract after releasing his debut mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra.