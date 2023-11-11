PM Modi's song on millets nominated for Grammy 2024; see full list here

Last night, the official nominations for Grammy 2024 were announced and competing with some of the top chartbuster tracks and artistes of all time is Abundance in Millet, a song crooned by Mumbai-born singer-songwriter Falguni and her husband Gaurav Shah featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The track has been nominated under 'Best Global Music Performance' and it is all set to compete with Burna Boy for Alone, Davido for Feel and Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily for Shadow Forces amongst others. For the unversed, the year 2023 has been designated as the "International Year of Millets" and the track where PM Modi and Falguni collaborated celebrates the many benefits of this fodder food.

Coming to the Grammy 2024 nominations, here's the full list:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

Killer Mike - “Michael”

Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

Nas - “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott - “Utopia”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought - “Love Letter”

Coi Leray - “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King - “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones - “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”

Boygenius - “The Record”

Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year D

The 2024 Grammys will air live on February 04