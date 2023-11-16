Ronan Keating is back in India, this weekend! Here’s all you need to know

If you didn’t grow up listening to Boyzone, then you will not understand why the name Ronan Keating always leaves you short of breath. In many ways, one of the first Irish singers to have been a pin-up boy in India and South Asia as a whole, Ronan Patrick John Keating is a songwriter, actor, television and radio presenter, equally famous for his solo career as a chanteur and for being a band member of Boyzone — one of the world’s most famous boy bands, ever!

Ronan debuted in 1993 alongside Keith Duffy, Michael Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately, as the co-lead singer (with Stephen) of Boyzone and his solo career started in 1999. He gained worldwide attention when his single When You Say Nothing At All was featured in the film Notting Hill (1999) and reached number one in several countries. He has since recorded eleven albums and as a solo artiste, has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Ronan is also popularly known for his charity work and has been an active campaigner for the Marie Keating Foundation, which raises awareness for breast cancer and is named after his mother. He has also appeared in several films and is a well-known presenter and host in both Australia and the UK.

Known the world-over for his hit songs like When You Say Nothing At All, Life Is a Rollercoaster, The Way You Make Me Feel, If Tomorrow Never Comes and more recently Forever and Ever, Amen with Shania Twain; Ronan was also a part of the hugely popular chartbusters Love Me for a Reason and No Matter What with Boyzone and toured across the globe several times with the band.

The multi-talented artiste is back in India after 2005 and is on a tour of the country this week performing in Mumbai on November 17, Bengaluru on November 18 and Shillong on November 19. We catch up with him for an exclusive interview with Indulge to talk about his journey — as a member of a Boyzone and as a solo artiste — and so much more. Excerpts from the interview.

The last time we saw you in India, it was still the Boy Band Era, now we see you headlining the debut of the T90 Music Fest; what are you hoping to experience in India, this time around?

I can’t wait to get back and see more of India and of course reconnect with my fans there who have been very patient, as it’s been too long since my last visit.

What are you currently working on and will we get to hear any of your new music at this performance?

It’s been a busy year with lots of live shows all over the world, hosting the Magic Breakfast Radio Show and being a judge on The Voice Of Germany. I’m working on new music all the time so we’ll see what surprises I might add into the live sets I plan for India.

How has life been post Boyzone and how do you feel about being still identified with that ‘boy band’ tag?

I’m lucky to have had a successful solo career since my first single, When You Say Nothing At All as well as being a member of Boyzone. For a long time they ran side by side, so I’ve never been concerned with any tags, per se.

How would you define what Boyzone meant to the band in its heyday?

We were just five young guys from the North side of Dublin having fun doing what we’d always dreamt of.

You’ve made amazing music as a solo artiste and even when you were a part of Boyzone — which was more enjoyable?

They’re both amazing in their own way. The camaraderie of being in a band is very special but it’s also great having the control one gets as a solo artiste too.

When did your interest in music begin and how did you choose to look at it as a career?

I grew up in a house with four older siblings who all loved different styles of music. That influence definitely rubbed off on me and for as long as I can remember I wanted to be a singer.

What have been some of your favourite collaborations, so far, and can we expect any more in the near future?

I’ve been lucky to duet with some amazing people like Elton John, LeAnn Rimes and Cat Stevens. Boyzone also performed No Matter What with Luciano Pavarotti at the Colosseum in Modena which was really incredible.

Would you be open to making music with artistes from India?

Yes, that would be great!

You have also dabbled in cinema over the last decade, how has that experience been and will we see you in any new projects soon?

Music will always be my first love but to have had the chance to appear in movies and on stage is very special, so I’d love to do more of that, yes.

You’ve always been in great shape, what do you do to always look so good?

I’ve always enjoyed keeping fit. Nothing crazy, but I’m lucky to have a gym at home, so I try and get in there every day and it seems to work.

Your sense of style has always been appreciated — how would you define your personal style and what are some of the fashion rules you always follow?

I don’t think I’m too outlandish with my style but I do love classic great quality clothes. Dressing up for a night out is a real treat but when I’m at home you’ll more likely find me in joggers and a T-shirt.

And finally, your word of advice for people who are attempting to make a career in music — how does one make it?

You have to be passionate about your music and don’t let people put you down. Dream big as you never know, those dreams might just come true!

Ronan Keating Live in Bengaluru, INR 1,299 onwards, November 18, 4 pm onwards. At Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru, Thanisandra. Tickets on PayTM Insider.

