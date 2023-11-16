EDM extravaganza Sunburn Music Festival returns to Goa in December; lineup announced

Every December, music lovers across the globe flocked to Goa to attend Sunburn Music Festival. However, due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, everything came to a standstill. Goa was no longer buzzing with crowded spaces, loud music and a fun atmosphere. People were eagerly waiting to rush back to the beaches of Goa and attend this festival like before. Sunburn then finally made a return in 2022 with a blast and now the organisers have announced the details of its upcoming edition in 2023. The EDM festival will be returning to the beach paradise in December. From an exciting lineup of international and Indian artistes, Sunburn Goa 2023 is going to be a lit affair. Here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

The official lineup for its latest edition has been declared. The event is set to take place in December at Vagator, Goa. The four main stage headliners confirmed for this year's festival include legendary Dutch future techno musician Hardwell, seasoned Swedish progressive house DJ Alesso, superstar Australian house DJ Timmy Trumpet and DJ Mag voted world's #1 Belgian techno artist Charlotte De Witte. The 2023 lineup features a wide range of dance music genres, including drum and bass, trap, house, electronic, trance, hardstyle and techno. Bassjackers, Korolova, Indo Warehouse, John Newman, Sander van Doorn, Vonai, Glowal and Kas:st are also a part of the lineup.

The lineup features a number of homegrown performers, including Ravetek, Bashunk, Sartek, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko and Pro Bros Candice Redding. The festival will include bungee jumping, tattoo parlors, flea markets, ferris wheel rides and experience zones all reminiscent of a carnival. Over the course of four days, the sunburn festival organisers have put up six incredible stages that will welcome more than 120 acts. The festival’s Enchanted Forest theme, which represents the mystique and magic of the outdoors, will be brought to life with cutting-edge production and unique stage designs.

Dutch musician Hardwell said, “I’m super pumped to be returning to India and playing the Sunburn mainstage! The fans have been blowing up my social media with love and excitement ever since the Sunburn team announced my return, so I know this will be a wild party. Which is why I’m working on something special for this show, and I can’t wait to do it for real on 30th December!”

Belgian DJ and record producer Charlotte De Witte said, “Can’t wait to meet old friends and make some new ones and experience the true power and beauty of a country like India.”

Tickets prices start at INR 7,000 onwards. Available online.

