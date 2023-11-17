Hyderabad-based music band, Nakshatra to perform fusions of evergreen Bollywood numbers 

The city is witnessing a thriving landscape of live music, particularly with independent bands taking centre stage. From restaurants and cafés to clubs, diverse establishments are transforming into vibrant music hubs, providing platforms for captivating live performances. One such local band — Nakshatra has been entertaining Hyderabadis with their mesmerising performances ever since its inception about six years ago. Be it live gigs at cafés, and restaurants, corporate events or even big fat Indian weddings, this band of five artistes has come a long way when it comes to contributing to the live music scene in Hyderabad. The band is all set to perform once again over the weekend.

Their performances predominantly feature Hindi, Bollywood hits, and timeless retro melodies that resonate across generations, capturing enduring affection. What sets them apart is their unique approach to music — infusing popular songs with creative fusions. They specialise in mashups of popular Bollywood tunes, while making the set immersive by also fusing the elements of rock into them. This innovative twist adds a dynamic and eclectic flavour to their shows. Aveek Barman, one of the founding members and drummer of the band, throws some light on their upcoming show. He says, “Our performance promises a blend of melodies and upbeat popular numbers. Specifically, our setlist includes a fusion rendition of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, along with soulful tunes like Aafreen and Masakali from the film Delhi 6. Additionally, we’ll bring back the nostalgic charm with timeless classics such as O Humdum Soniyo Re. There will be some upbeat numbers as well.” Aveek also shares that while the music preferences of individuals have undoubtedly evolved with exposure to diverse genres, a noteworthy observation persists — the enduring love for Bollywood music.

Akshay Singh, a vocalist from the band, who is also a trained classical singer, asserts that Bollywood music maintains its magnetic allure. He emphasises that despite the evolving tastes, Hindi songs consistently draw in audiences, reaffirming their special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts. He mentions,“Similar to the cyclical resurgence of fashion trends, exemplified by the return of once-popular bell bottoms from the ’70s, the realm of music experiences its ebb and flow of trends. In the past, the dominance of DJs was followed by the fervour for karaoke. Presently, a notable resurgence has occurred with a growing affinity for live performances featuring Bollywood songs and retro melodies. This cyclical pattern mirrors the ever-changing landscape of musical preferences, as trends emerge, fade away, and then resurface after years.” Besides Aveek and Akshay, the line-up of the band features cofounder Akki Beri (vocals and guitar), Suvith Kumar (bassist), and Rahul K (vocals and acoustic guitar).

Tickets at Rs 1,000. November 18, 9 pm.

At Hard Rock Café, Hitech City.