Badshah announces surprise birthday single, Jawaab

Pop star and rapper Badshah is ushering in his birthday this year with a special surprise drop for his fans. The music powerhouse, who will turn 38 tomorrow, November 19, announces the release of his new single Jawaab just in time for the big celebration.



Presenting a unique blend of kinetically vibrant bedroom pop and lyrical rap, Badshah samples a fresh indie soundscape in this evocative single that beautifully encapsulates the themes of acceptance, vulnerability, passion and love.



Polished guitar work led by lush vocals, Jawaab is an upbeat and dreamy anthem with a perfect vibe that is sure to tug on the listener’s heartstrings. With highly infectious melodies, poetic storytelling and heartfelt lyricism intertwining with a poignant theme of human emotions, the track is crafted within a simple yet tender sonic world.



The accompanying music video of the single directed by Rajeev Thakur and starring actress Gayatri Bhardwaj, captures the unwavering love escapade of a young man who is trying to win over the admiration of a girl who refuses to accept his proposal because of her prosthetic arm, set against the milieu of a road trip in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh.

Badshah

The connection of Badshah with his fans, known for their unwavering support, shines through as he dedicates the song to them. He shares, "It’s a song that is very close to my heart. I’m a big fan of soulful music and I’ve always wanted to experiment within the indie genre. Off late I’ve been writing a lot of poetry and Jawaab is an extension of that creative process. The inspiration has come from my beautiful escapades in the hills and the interactions I’ve had with the locals there. I’m grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily, thank you! I hope you enjoy this pre-birthday surprise as much as I have enjoyed crafting it!”



Jawaab released under Universal Music India with Aditya Dev, IOF, Hiten Kumar and Nikhita Gandhi on credits, is a testament to Badshah's ever-evolving artistry and his ability to seamlessly blend genres, all while keeping his audience captivated. With its heartfelt storytelling and soul-stirring music, this single is set to be a significant addition to Badshah's remarkable body of work.