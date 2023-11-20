Sunil Gupta’s Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu is a groovy song of dance and love

Composer-singer Sunil Gupta has just dropped the sensational dance track of the year. Titled Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu, this latest release by composer-singer Gupta is guaranteed to set dance floors ablaze across India. The song stars sensational duo Mohak Mangani and Cherry Mardia. Blending retro Bollywood vibes with contemporary pop, this song has an infectious melody that captivates listeners from the first note. Gupta, the mastermind behind the ultimate groovy love anthem of 2023, is not only a gifted musician but also a filmmaker, author, and producer who consistently delivers compelling storytelling that resonates with the masses. Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu solidifies Gupta's status as a true pop culture phenomenon.

Speaking about his latest release, Gupta says, "The song is incredibly special to us because it celebrates love and joy in its purest form, as showcased in the music video. Collaborating with everyone during this project was an excellent experience, and witnessing it come to life so beautifully fills me with gratitude. With the blessings of goddess Saraswati, we are thrilled to release it now. I hope you can groove to it and enjoy the music video as much as we enjoyed creating it!"

Composed, written and sung by Gupta himself, Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu serves as a testament to his multidimensional artistry and is a testament to spreading joy and the spirit of dance. As people eagerly embrace the party atmosphere, this track is already etching itself into the happy memories of millions of listeners.

Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu-poster

Sunil Gupta reflects on his creative journey from filmmaking to music, saying, "When we pursue art that ignites our passion, all the elements naturally fall into place. Before creating this song, I would often wake up humming a tune. Over time, I started recording notes and melodies. Through music, I've found both a creative outlet and a loving community."

When it comes to his musical influences, Sunil Gupta credits legends like Michael Jackson, George Michael, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and many more for enriching his musical world. He expresses his gratitude for embarking on yet another creative journey with Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu.

Sunil Gupta, the artist behind this mesmerizing track, has captivated audiences with hit series like MX Player's Woh Pehli Baar, the critically acclaimed novel of love Life Can Be Beautiful, and the poignant short film Ladke Rote Hai, among other remarkable works. Gupta had previously released the beloved Ananya Bharat, a heartfelt tribute to India, his motherland. With his latest release, the musician continues to build upon a legacy of art and community. As India gears up for the hottest parties in town, painting the town red, Bahut Zyaada Khoobsurat Hai Tu is poised to be the soundtrack to people's celebrations.