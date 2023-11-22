Shruti Pathak’s Karmawali is melodious, pure and soulful

Singer Shruti Pathak, the soulful voice behind chart busters like Marjaavan, Shubharambha, Sawalaat and Rehmataan to name a few, has recently dropped her single Karmawali. The track was released on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

“Karmawali is like a breath of fresh air with its beautiful melody and equally soothing lyrics. The track celebrates the serendipity of love and unfolds as a celestial love story where marriages are truly made in heaven. Shruti has done complete justice to the track and that has only uplifted Anmol Daniel’s composition and Youngveer’s lyrics” adds a source.

Commenting on the same, the versatile singer says, “There is something very pure about Karmawali in terms of sound and feel. It's a lilting melody which will stay with you for a while after you hear the song and that stands out for me with this track. We have enjoyed every minute of making this song and I’m hopeful that the listeners will give it all the love."