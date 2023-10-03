Chaitalee Chhaya releases romantic single I Love You Meri Jaan

Chaitalee Chhaya is back with her new single I Love You Meri Jaan featuring Bhavin Bhanushali. Ahead of Navratri, the newly released song is surely set to become one of the much-loved romantic tracks of the season.

Chhaya comments on her new song which was released on October 1, “I Love You Meri Jaan is more than just a song. It is about our ability to create melodies that resonate with the soul. With the magnetic presence of Bhavin Bhanushali, this collaboration promises to be a game-changer and I hope, it is one that will leave a lasting impression on all who tune in."

The song in itself is one of those melodies that have the ability to transport the listener to a magical world of their own. But when a charismatic actor and social media sensation like Bhavin Bhanushali enters the scene, the melody and its experience are elevated on the whole. The soundtrack makes for an auditory and visual treat with an infectious rhythm and catchy tune.

Chaitalee has had a career in music since the age of four. Hailing from Gujarat, the talented young singer has a repertoire of songs including Hindi and Gujarati languages. Her voice can be heard in Mai Marjawangi from Dreamgirl 2 to her collaborations with the music team of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Rolling on to 2024, she has four exciting song line-ups which has already heightened the hopes of her fans.