Magnetic Fields line-up 2023, finally out! Read all about it!

The line-up for Magnetic Fields 2023 is out and if you don’t know what the music festival is, then here’s a quick briefer. Magnetic Fields is one of India’s most well known music festivals and has come to stand for showcasing styles and sounds usually not heard in this part of the world. It is an independent festival that was founded by artistes for like-minded people. The festival has been made possible over the years with support from brands like Jameson, Ray-Ban, Budweiser, Resident Advisor, Pursue and several more.

For its ninth edition to be held from December 15-17 at Alsisar Mahal in Alsisar, Rajasthan, the festival has attracted a bevy of rising stars from across the globe alongside a host of exciting festival exclusives. Tethered to its intention to showcase diverse, future-facing sounds from India (and around the world) and shine a spotlight on talent from the region, Magnetic Fields’ presentation for 2023 include acts and artistes that have set the electronic music landscape abuzz in recent years with their craft and sound.

From a contingent of genre-defying DJs and producers such as Hudson Mohawke, Mella Dee, I. Jordan, Or:la, Bake, Jennifer Loveless, DJ ADHD to artistes like Afrobeat legend Dele Sosimi, multi-instrumentalist Jitwam, jazz producer and trumpeter Kareem Ali and violinist Elle Shimada — there’s a beautifully diverse range of sounds on offer.

Some of the true highlights of the festival are undoubtedly sounds that are much closer to home, like electronic music producer Sandunes’ premiere of her upcoming transcendental LP Ground Beneath Her Feet. Or debut audio-visual sets by producers Dualist Inquiry and Dolorblind and debut live sets from an array of Indian producers — Vridian, Unnayanna and Angus 12. Following a hiatus BFR Soundsystem also returns with a midnight session at The Peacock Club, for a festival first.

The theme for this year is ‘preservation’ — a call to action to protect what’s good, revive what’s fading and preserve what’s essential for humanity. This year’s festival will be a celebration of preservation in all its forms. From the décor and design elements to the activities, workshops and music — it will reflect the diversity of cultures and traditions that the festival aims to preserve and honour.

Mella Dee

Dele Sosimi

Dolorblind

I. Jordan

Jitwam

Here is the current artists line-up for #MagFields2023:

ON THE JAMESON CONNECTS SOUTH STAGE

The Jameson Connects South Stage on the palace lawns hosts some of modern electronica’s most exciting acts, both from India and around the world. Known for introducing attendees to new sounds and talents, 2023 will see proceedings on the South Stage being opened by Delhi-based experimental music producer Goya, and will also see performances by Afrobeat legend Dele Sosimi accompanied by a five-piece band, Bengaluru-based Nepalese transtraditional rock band Gauley Bhai, live audio visual sets by Patna-based producer and OneBeat 11 participant Dolorblind and Goa-based electronica producer Dualist Inquiry, who will preview his upcoming album When We Get There. One of the highlights of the festival will be Sandunes’ premiere of her upcoming transcendental LP slated for release later in the year. The now Los Angeles-based composer and pianist will bring her newest show off her upcoming album The Ground Beneath Her Feet to the festival that will also see live sets from Brooklyn-based Assamese multi-instrumentalist, producer and vocalist Jitwam, violinist and producer Elle Shimada, rising American producer and jazz head Kareem Ali known for his funk-driven deep house sound. There’s also Delhi-based guitarist and beatmaker Raj, Shillong-based hip-hop artist Meba Ofilia and the genre-agnostic Many Roots Ensemble.

ON THE BUDX NORTH STAGE

The BUDx North Stage will be the home of dance, featuring DJs and producers that have established themselves as pioneers of a certain style or sound. Over the past few years, the night stage has become a platform where rapidly rising sensations and up-and-coming names introduce Indian audiences to fresh and diverse sounds. This year leading the charge on the North Stage will be a brigade of mint fresh dance music talents like I. Jordan, one of electronic music’s most exciting producers, Milan-based Chilean DJ and producer known for her sun-drenched house selections Paula Tape and Glasgow-based inimitable selector Bake. Joining them will be fast-rising Kaifeng-born, Vancouver-based artist Yu Su, Bahrain-based duo Dar Disku — made up of Mazen Al Maskati and Vish Mhatre — and Indian selector Rishi Sippy. Another highlight on the night stage will be the ‘chameleon’ DJ and producer Mella Dee, who is rewriting what warehouse music means for dance music fans and London-based DJ ADHD, who has carved a unique sound and place for himself since his debut in 2021.

AT THE RAY-BAN DESERT OASIS

Opening the festival on Friday afternoon at Ray-Ban Desert Oasis stage and welcoming attendees on site will be the diverse sounds of Warehouse Mix collective comprising DJs No Mo Soul and Tartaruga. On Saturday afternoon, the Bahrain-based duo Dar Disku will introduce the sounds of the Middle East and beyond in the desert, followed by the sonic stylings of London-based Canadian-Australian selector Jennifer Loveless. A special showcase called AAGUU Presents: Solar Spirit Feat. Rishi Sippy, TaoFu & AAGUU x Alex Kassian on Sunday afternoon will cover a wide range of sounds and styles from across the electronic music spectrum — everything from chill-wave, downtempo to progressive house and techno with strands of disco and trance.

AT THE BUDXYARD

The garden, which turns into a dancer’s dream come nightfall, will feature late-night, lively sets from beatmakers that inform and entertain crowds in equal measure. Leading the charge at BUDxYARD will be the unpredictable but highly-rated Belgian DJ Nosedrip; Otik, the Bristol-born and London-based DJ and producer who’s blurring the lines between UK bass and techno; and Amsterdam-based selector with the magical touch, Orpheu The Wizard. Joining them will be Beijing-born, Melbourne-based sound wizard Moopie, celebrated selector Jennifer Loveless and up-and-coming DJs like Girls Night Out, Kandy Kuri and GoodMostlyBad.

THE RAY-BAN SECRET PARTY WITH NUMBERS

Glasgow-based record label and creative collective Numbers has been at the forefront of electronic music in the UK and beyond, with a global reputation forged through breakthrough work with innovative, iconic producers like SOPHIE, Hudson Mohawke and Rustie. In 2023, Numbers celebrates the 20th anniversary of when their club nights and parties in Glasgow started with a select series of international events, including a showcase at Magnetic Fields featuring the prodigious Hudson Mohawke and label co-founder and selector par excellence, Spencer.

THE RESIDENT ADVISOR PARTY ON SATURDAY NIGHT

One of the highlights of the festival, the Resident Advisor Saturday night throw-down has come to assume special status; and in 2023, it hosts not one but two of UK dance music scene’s breakout stars, Amaliah and Danielle who will go back-to-back, and kickstarting the night will be Indian techno DJ and producer dotdat.

THE JAMESON CONNECTS UNDERGROUND

The palace dungeons transform into a dance den for Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend and will feature a bevy of names like the highly rated London selector Mixtress, Goa-based DJ and producer OX7GEN, Bengaluru-based DJ RaSa on Friday while Saturday will see Delhi-based Antariksh Records curate a showcase featuring the likes of Marbman, Sentient, Antariksh Daddy and Zequenx.

THE PEACOCK CLUB

A multi-disciplinary space that transforms from a storytelling tent in the day into a disco ball-lit dancefloor at night, The Peacock Club will for the first time host a midnight session of the BFR Soundsystem called the Midnight Dub Club featuring Delhi Sultanate & guests on Saturday, with Irish party starter and selector par excellence Or:la taking over for the now-legendary Sunday night finalé.

THE SUNDOWNER

Everyone’s favourite sunset stage, The Sundowner returns featuring a brand new live show titled Etymon from Delhi-based producer Vridian as well as an infectious set from the capital-based composer Alboe. Other notable performances include Bengaluru-based DJ and producer Unnayanaa’s new live set Osmosis and debut sets by young and up-coming producers, Sanoli Chowdhury and Angus 12. Also presenting a live set will be American producer and trumpet player Kareem Ali.

DDC X PURSUE COSMIC DISCO BAR

One of the most popular and packed spaces at the festival, the Disco Bar will be taken over by the Dynamite Disco Collective for the weekend with appearances by DDC founder Stalvart John, Sindhi Curry, Farhan Rehman and Carissa among others, with some surprise sets to keep things interesting.

Tickets available online. December 15 to 17. At Alsisar Mahal in Alsisar, Rajasthan.

