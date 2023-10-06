Payal Dev's new song, Nazar Na Lage captures the gaiety of nuptials 

While composing and singing her recent wedding song, Nazar Na Lage, Payal Dev admired how perfectly dancer Manisha Rani fit into the project. Manisha, in turn, appreciated the comfortable and warm atmosphere Payal created during the shoot, making it feel like home.

Payal shares that she wanted to create a peppy track in line with Indian weddings which narrate the emotions of a bride for her would-be groom. “I was looking for someone lively and effervescent, and having seen Manisha on Bigg Boss, I immediately thought she was the ideal choice for my song because her personality aligns perfectly with its vibe,” she tells us.

What makes Nazar Na Lage stand out among Payal’s other compositions is its remarkable ability to spotlight and celebrate love and jubilation like no other. Her song commends the exceptional connections we share with our loved ones, whether they be spouses, best friends, or siblings. It summons the tradition of invoking ‘touchwood’ or ‘nazar na lage’ to safeguard these cherished bonds. When the song first came her way, Manisha took her time to consider it. Soon, she found herself irresistibly drawn to its beauty. It was as if the melody had a life of its own, weaving a web of enchantment that entwined her heart. “Upon receiving the song, I initially contemplated it, but once I discovered that Payal was the creative force behind it, I couldn’t resist; I had to be part of it. Upon listening to the song, I became superbly charmed by it, and that enchantment persists to this day,” Manisha tells us.

The piece also delights with its visual aesthetics. The creative team behind the song envisioned sparkles and glitters, mirroring the liveliness of the track. Payal’s breakthrough moment came when she made her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood with Ab Tohe Jane Na Doongi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama Bajirao Mastani. It is no surprise that she is a sought-after singer and composer in the industry today. Payal’s music boasts a sweeping scope of special tracks, ranging from the foot-tapping Haseeno Ka Deewana to the heart-rending Bepanah. “My words of advice would be to have uncompromising faith in your dreams, and consistently put in the effort to pursue them. Success will inevitably follow, and it’s vital to remain sincere in your craft,” she adds.

Nazar Na Lage is streaming on all platforms.