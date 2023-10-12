EXCL: Anurag Mishra, Eshita Chowdhury on their sweet new love track, Ek Bholi Si

He worked the vocal sections for Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus directorial Bramhāstra: Part One- Shiva and also penned the lyrics for the mood-boosting track, Aasmaan from Rocketry- The Nambi Effect — Odisha-based Anurag Mishra is an emerging artiste whose name is currently raging within the music circles.

Gearing up for the release of his new albums, the details of which he continues to keep under wraps, Anurag is currently enjoying the success of his latest composition, Ek Bholi Si with Eshita Chowdhury.

The song accompanies a lyricial video featuring two animated characters smitten by each other and it instantly reminds you of the time you fell in love for the first time. The discreet hand-holding followed by the first date and talking for hours randomly are just some elements that make the video just as sweet and innocent as the track.

We speak to both Anurag and Eshita about the track, their experience working with each other and what songs are they listening to currently.

Tell us about the soothing track. What inspired it?

Eshita: EK Bholi Si is a song that encapsulates innocence and simplicity. The inspiration for this breezy, romantic melody came from wanting to celebrate the beauty of love in its most innocent and delightful form.

Anurag: This is a special song for me as an artist because it involved me trusting another singer with my composition and letting her give her unique colour to the song. While making the song, I was very cognizant of making an easy-listening tune which does not complicate things and can just be felt, as if it’s not there. So, you will notice, very easy-going, breezy and a certain lightness in the song.

How was your experience working with each other?

Eshita: Working with Anurag was an enriching and collaborative experience that brought immense value to our musical journey. One of the most significant takeaways from this collaboration was the importance of diverse viewpoints. Anurag’s insights and ideas provided fresh angles to our approach, enhancing the depth and richness of the song.

Anurag: Eshita, though is debuting with this song, but does not sound like a debutant. She has an amazing command of her singing and has tremendous dedication. It was a pleasure working with her and my biggest takeaway would be - learning to have clarity on the things that I want, and also the awareness of what I can achieve with my current set of skills in this project.

What role of you think music plays in your life now?

Anurag: It IS my life right now. I do it every day in some way or the other – be it daily riyaaz, reading poetry, listening to songs, doing music projects — music is always present in my daily life. I don’t know what I would be doing if not for music. Music gave me the confidence to take a leap of faith of quitting my job and I will have to thank music for it. I have never looked back since.

Eshita: Music continues to hold a central role in my life, serving as a source of solace, inspiration, and joy. It’s a constant companion, enriching daily experiences and providing a soundtrack to moments big and small. It’s a gateway to empathy and understanding, fostering a sense of unity with the world. In summary, music remains an integral part of my life, influencing my emotions, memories, and connections with the world around me.

How would you describe your signature sound?

Anurag: Cinematic. Soothing to the ears. And good melodies!

Eshita: My signature sound is a tapestry woven from the threads of emotive depth, melodic intricacy, and a touch of contemporary allure. In essence, my signature sound is a musical expedition—a delicate dance between the old and the new, a journey through emotions and experiences, inviting listeners to join in and feel the magic of storytelling through melody.

What are the songs you are jamming to currently?

Anurag: I have grown fond of Chaleya from Jawan, for its catchy tune and intelligent lyrics.

Eshita: A number of songs like Tum Kya Mile, Paree Hun Mein (Sunidhi’s version), Vo Tere Mere Ishq Ka Ik, Guli Mata, Baarishein by Anuv Jain and Kaise Ab Kahein.

What are your upcoming discography plans? What kind of music do you see yourself lending your vocals to?

Anurag: I am working on my new album, on which I can’t disclose much. But all I can say – it is something I am very proud of! Fingers crossed. I would be very happy to lend my vocals to movies’ soundtracks.

Eshita: I’m thrilled to share that I have a couple more songs slated for release by year-end! These upcoming tracks reflect my evolving style and musical growth, blending heartfelt lyrics with engaging melodies. I can’t wait to unveil these creations and connect with listeners through the power of music.

