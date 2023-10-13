Brodha V shares why he belongs to the hip-hop genre

Whether it’s encapsulated in Daft Punk’s song-monologue, Giorgio by Moroder or explored in a show like Line by Line — we find ourselves intimately connected with artistes when they unravel the concept of musical freedom. We watch hip-hop artiste Brodha V, aka Vighnesh Shivanand break down his discography in Amazon Music’s video series, Line by Line. Appearing in one of the episodes of the fun show, Brodha V reveals that he is anything but a romantic person when he deconstructs his first love song, Azhage (Fallin). “I don’t even like rom-coms or romantic movies,” he shares. He also focuses on the significance of staying true to oneself in the music industry, highlighting the importance of consistency and authenticity for aspiring musicians. Our interview with Brodha V on Line By Line underscores the core of his music which is inexplicably rooted in cultural pride.

It’s great to have you on Line By Line. How do you feel?

It was a great experience filming for Line by Line. It was nice to be able to talk about the thought process that goes behind constructing each song — a great way for artistes to be able to truly bring to the forefront the personality of their music. My fans and listeners are always curious about my creative process. So, I’m happy I was able to take them through that on the show. Every song is a representation of key moments that have shaped and defined my life and my music. I hope they were able to vicariously live through that with me. I hope they are feeling closer to me and my music.

How do you see the future of hip-hop music in India, and what do you hope to contribute to its growth and evolution?

No one can really predict the future because music is disruptive and always evolving. Having said that, I believe hip-hop will definitely enjoy more mainstream status in India soon. We already have so many artistes from the hip-hop space who are dominating the commercial scene. Many great artistes are representing us on global stages, the only way from here is up and hopefully, Indian hip-hop will soon be known as just ‘hip-hop.’ I am here to make music. I will continue doing that and experimenting — staying true to the cause because as a musician, the best thing you can do is to keep making your music and believing in it. I want to take a piece of what I do and my culture to a global stage.

What has been the overarching inspiration that has guided your music over the past 15 years?

I owe it to every experience of my life and everything that has happened to me. I always knew I wanted to be in music and I knew from the get-go that hip-hop is where I belong. My music captures everything that’s been key to bringing Brodha V to life and it is more complex than picking out a moment or two. Everything came together because of the way life unfolded, everyone I have ever met, every song I have ever heard, and every day that I have lived to make this dream come true is the inspiration behind my music and the driving force behind my music. Sometimes it’s as simple as just listening to a song that makes you feel like it can change your life and something just clicks inside. I believe inspiration is all around.

