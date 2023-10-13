Singer-songwriter and composer Anuv Jain announces 10-city Guldasta Tour

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain will bring his ‘Guldasta’ India Tour to ten cities: Bengaluru, Guwahati, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai, starting November 2023. Guldasta, translating to bouquet in English, perfectly encapsulates the essence of this musical journey that promises to be a blossoming delight for fans across the nation.

Talking about the tour, Anuv Jain said, “I am so excited to be going on tour again after almost 2 years. While I had been performing across different cities over the past year, this tour combines these bunch of cities into a bouquet leading to the ‘Guldasta’ tour. I am looking forward to giving my fans a unique and extraordinary experience with this tour, with quite a few new cities on the lineup where I’ve never performed before including my hometown, Ludhiana. So really pumped to bring in this tour, perform new songs and explore and meet new people along the way!”

This 10-city tour will mark Anuv's second India tour following the resounding success of his debut tour "Dastakein" in 2021 which witnessed back-to-back sold-out shows within 48 hours of tickets going live. After receiving a flood of enquiries and requests from fans, Anuv is back to create a live show experience like no other and mesmerize audiences with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. This tour has been curated by Paytm Insider in partnership with Represent along with WMS and Replay Agency as the production partner.

Anuv Jain is best described as “a singer-songwriter for every human experience”. The 28-year-old from Punjab, went from being an online sensation to becoming one of the most popular artistes in the world. He first came into the limelight with ‘Baarishein’, which has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, further bolstering his standing in the indie music realm. Such achievements have allowed him to enjoy a cult following who have popularised his songs on every acoustic playlist. His music, a blend of honest lyrics and evocative melodies, has led him to garner over 10 million monthly listeners with hits like ‘Gul,’ ‘Alag Aasmaan,’ ‘Mishri,’ and his 10th release, ‘Antariksh.’

His first all-India tour in October 2021 sold out across all 10 cities — a significant feat for a young independent artist during the pandemic. In 2022, he drew an awe-inspiring crowd of more than 20,000 people to the Delhi Beat Street Festival. Anuv was also among the select few artistes to feature on the lineup leading to international singer Post Malone’s performance in India. Beyond his musical feats, he has been recognized for his influence and impact, getting listed on ‘Forbes 30 under 30’ and earning a spot in GQ’s 2023 ’35 Most Influential Young Indians list.’

Tour Schedule:

● Delhi - November 3

● Guwahati - November 5

● Ludhiana - November 18

● Jaipur - November 26

● Kolkata - December 2

● Ahmedabad - December 9

● Pune - December 10

● Hyderabad - December 16

● Bangalore - December 23

● Mumbai - Coming soon - Special Tour Finale