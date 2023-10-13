Zachary Ray and Akanksha Bhandari's song Together is a pop of the future

Written and sung by independent artistes Zachary Ray and Akanksha Bhandari, the newly-released song, Together is an emotive love ballad that eloquently captures the spirit of togetherness and companionship. The verses illustrate lovers’ resilience during hardships and even if the song’s genre belongs to pop, it underscores the enduring strength of love to unite hearts eternally.

Produced by duo Frntflw, consisting of Mayank Vidhani and Tushar Mulchandani, the piece amalgamates words in Hindi and English. Zachary has worked with international artistes including Jody McBrayer, billboard charting producer Nathan Walters, Angie Miller, and Brandon Bee (music producer for Justin Bieber and Stacie Orrico). Talking about what Together means to him, he tells us, “It is a heartfelt pop love track that captures the essence of navigating life’s challenges and triumphs alongside a special person. It emphasises the profound belief in the importance of shared experiences, advocating for the idea that life is meant to be lived together, not in isolation. The people and relationships that surround us are cherished gifts in this shared journey.”

He credits his interest in music to his upbringing in a musical family. Having studied at the Berklee College of Music where he was trained to perform vocally and learn the nuances of running a business of making music, he currently splits his time between Boston and Mumbai. A native of Amritsar, and Himachal Pradesh, Akanksha came to Mumbai to further her studies and pursue music. Expressing her excitement about the song, she shares, “I love the lyrics and am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to perform it live.”

Meanwhile, for Zachary, there’s something special that happens when artistes come together and work on a collaborative song. “There are voices that naturally complement each other. I have a higher tenor voice, which requires me to sing in my upper register and head voice for certain parts. Akanksha, on the other hand, enjoys singing in her lower vocal register, creating a perfect balance. We meticulously crafted our harmonies, with Frntflw overseeing the production, ensuring our vocal stems seamlessly fit together like pieces of a puzzle.”

